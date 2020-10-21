“No violations of more than minor significance” resulted from inspections performed between April 1 and the end of June by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at National Fuel Services in Erwin.
NFS President John A. Stewart was informed of inspection findings in a recent letter from Robert E. Williams Jr., chief of the projects branch covering Tennessee for the NRC Division of Duel Facility Inspection.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the NRC to find “alternative ways” to complete the regular core inspection program at NFS, the letter said.
On March 19, the NRC transitioned into a “mandatory telework posture for all staff,” including resident inspectors, consistent with social distancing and travel recommendations issued to federal agencies.
“Consequently, the NRC Region II staff continues to evaluate how to best conduct inspections while balancing our determinations of reasonable assurance of adequate protection and ensuring the health and safety of inspectors and the public at large,” the letter said.
Inspections were conducted through a combination of remote reviews and on-site observations. The NRC resident inspector also visited NFS on a weekly basis to monitor plant conditions and conduct inspection activities in specific areas.
NFS inspections included the areas of safety operations, radiological controls and facility support.
Within the areas, regional and resident inspectors “reviewed procedures and representative records remotely and conducted telephonic interviews with site personnel,” the letter said.
The findings were discussed with NFS staff members on May 6 and July 9.
“Based on the results of these modified inspections, no violations of more than minor significance were identified,” the letter from Williams to Stewart said.
During the pandemic, the NRC will continue evaluating guidelines and recommendations from federal and state authorities, along with the conditions at NFS, to determine when to resume normal inspection activities.
In the interim, the NRC “plans to conduct periodic resident inspector visits to the site and gradually increase their presence, as appropriate,” the letter said.
The NRC will also maintain frequent communications with NFS staff to discuss regulatory compliance matters and gather information to better inform decisions about future inspections.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The facility is located in Unicoi County near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
Environmental activists continue to express concern about public health threats they maintain are posed by the NFS operation.
“We are not comfortable with the information that was provided. At all,” Greene County activist Park Overall wrote in an email response to the inspection findings.
Earlier this year, the NRC granted NFS an exemption for reporting certain “unplanned contamination events.”
An exemption was granted in the 24-hour incident reporting requirement to what the NRC terms “situations that require the imposition of additional radiological controls for greater than 24 hours” because of an unplanned contamination event inside “an established contamination-radiologically controlled area.”
An NRC official recently wrote that the 24-hour reporting requirement applies to “all special nuclear material licensees, but did not consider that some (fuel facilities) have specific areas established for contamination control while other licensees do not,” including most medical, industrial and academic users.
“The safety evaluation reports for each of the referenced exemptions document the NRC staff’s findings, which determined that there is no risk to public health and safety given the site-specific conditions and programs described,” the official wrote.
Under the exemption, NFS is not required to report an unplanned contamination event when it occurs “in a restricted area in a building which is maintained inaccessible to the public by multiple access controls.”
Two public meetings hosted in Erwin in 2019 by the NRC about NFS operations were the first held in two years. No public meetings are scheduled in 2020. None have yet been scheduled by the NRC for 2021.
Laura E. Bailey, NFS communications manager, wrote Tuesday in a statement the facility “continues to experience COVID-19 cases among our employees similar to what other employers are seeing across northeast Tennessee and the entire state.”
“Those affected have returned to work or remain in quarantine,” Bailey wrote.
“NFS continues to adhere to our coronavirus response protocols including enhanced cleaning across the site, social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing, use of face masks, utilization of alternate work schedules and reduction of face-to-face meetings,” Bailey wrote.
NFS “is pleased with the results” of the recent NRC site inspections where the federal agency found no violations beyond minor significance, Bailey wrote.