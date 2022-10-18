The loss of safety controls in a process ventilation system at the Nuclear Fuel Services fuel fabrication facility in Erwin prompted a Nuclear Regulatory Commission “special inspection” that began this week.
The inspection was launched “to learn more about the circumstances” of the incident, according to an NRC news release Tuesday.
On Oct. 1, NFS staff members were conducting a routine inspection of ventilation system ducts “when they found one of the drains in a condition that potentially affected its safety function,” the release states.
“Further inspection of the drains by plant staff found instances where a second redundant drain had been obstructed in the past and where both drains were degraded at the same time, potentially increasing the chances of an accident,” the release states.
NFS is located on about 70 acres in Erwin. The Unicoi County facility produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
The NFS operation is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichuckey River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
The loss of safety controls at NFS “did not endanger the plant workers, the public, or the environment. NFS reported the condition as required by NRC and took immediate corrective actions in the affected area,” according to the NRC release.
It states that an NRC resident inspector at the plant “is observing the plant’s response to the event, including the repair work.”
The special inspection by the NRC “will examine how NFS inspects and maintains the safety controls associated with its ventilation systems. It will also review the facts surrounding the event, the company’s response, and corrective actions to prevent it from happening again,” the federal agency news release states.
The NRC will issue an inspection report in about 45 days following completion of the inspection. The report will be available on the NRC website, www.nrc. com .
An NFS spokesperson did not immediately comment Tuesday on the incident or the NRC inspection.