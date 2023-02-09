The Nuclear Regulatory Commission continues to monitor "event recovery activities" following a Jan. 30 incident at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin.
On Jan. 30 “a minor chemical reaction” occurred “during routine inventory activities in a contained area of the plant,” according to NFS.
Five NFS employees were exposed to fumes. Two were taken by ambulance to Unicoi County Hospital for further evaluation and three were evaluated on site. All were medically cleared.
RECOVERY ACTIVITIES
During the event, the NRC resident inspector on site responded to assess immediate corrective actions taken by NFS, federal agency spokesman David Gasperson said Thursday.
“Our resident inspector and regional staff continue to monitor NFS's event recovery activities and efforts to determine the event's cause. The conditions that caused the event are no longer present, and the process area has been returned to its regular scheduled activities,” Gasperson said.
Once the NRC completes its inspection, the results will be included in one of the NRC’s quarterly integrated facility inspection reports, he said.
Specific details about the Jan. 30 event have not been released. No NFS employees were exposed to radiation, a company-issued news release stated after the incident.
“NFS was not evacuated, and no impact to the facilities, the public or the environment occurred,” it stated.
Gasperson made a wording distinction regarding the NRC follow-up to the Jan. 30 event.
An investigation as it relates to NRC terminology “is not what we’re doing here. We are inspecting,” he said.
An NRC investigation is only initiated “after information concerning potential wrongdoing has been received by the NRC either through an allegation from sources external to the NRC or as a result of inspections performed by agency personnel. (A) special agent is then assigned to recognize, locate, develop and present evidence that will reconstruct events in a manner that meets requirements for presentation in agency proceedings,” according to the NRC Office of Inspections.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The Erwin plant is located near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
PUBLIC MEETING PLANNED
The NRC will host an in-person public meeting in 2023 in Erwin concerning NFS operations.
It will be the first in-person public meeting about NFS held since 2019.
“This year, we will have NFS’s licensee performance review meeting. It will be public and held in Erwin,” Gasperson said.
For NRC-regulated fuel facilities, such meetings are held every two years.
“The last one for NFS was in 2021 and virtual because of COVID,” Gasperson said. “We’ll be back in person this year.”
A date for the licensee performance review meeting has not been set. The NRC will issue a news release when a date and location is chosen. The information will also be posted on the NRC’s public meeting schedule website, https://www.nrc.gov/pmns/mtg.
A recent NFS inspection by the NRC resulted in a notice of violation unrelated to the Jan. 30 incident. It involved the handling of what the NRC refers to as “special nuclear material,” or SNM.
The violation occurred on Nov. 10, 2022. The NRC inspection was for the Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, time frame.
An NRC communication to NFS stated that last Nov. 10, a designated operator at the plant “failed to follow written instructions to observe (a radioactive materials) process start-up, which resulted in a missed opportunity to identify an incorrect system configuration that ultimately caused a spill of SNM and an unplanned contamination in a process area.”
The process area was placed in “safe shutdown” and corrective actions were taken by NFS.
The Nov. 10 incident was designated as a Severity Level IV event, which the NRC defines as “of minor concern” and not subject to enforcement action.
The inspection report did note, however, that the violation “was more than minor” based on fuel cycle safety and safeguard criteria that applies to the incident.
“The inspectors determined the violation could reasonably be considered a precursor to a significant event” with potential to have “adversely impacted nuclear or radiological safety of equipment and personnel,” the communication states.