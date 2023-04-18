The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold a licensee performance review meeting regarding operations at Nuclear Fuel Services in 2021 and 2022 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Unicoi County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Ave., Erwin.
“We have these meetings every two years for NRC-regulated fuel facilities. The review covers the last two years of our review in safety operations, radiological controls, facility support, and other areas,” NRC spokesman David Gasperson wrote in an email response to questions.
The NRC also evaluates security, “but that is not discussed during the meeting due to the sensitive nature of the information,” Gasperson wrote.
NFS produces reactor fuel for the U.S. Navy and commercial domestic operations. The Unicoi County plant also processes weapons-grade uranium into low-enriched nuclear reactor fuel.
NFS has been in continuous operation under different ownership groups since 1957. Its parent company is Virginia-based BWX Technologies Inc. The NRC granted a 25-year operating license renewal to NFS in 2012.
The meeting is called an “observation” meeting, “meaning that the meeting is between the NRC and NFS, and the public will have the opportunity to observe and ask questions or provide comments to the NRC after the business portion of the meeting,” Gasperson wrote.
Gasperson defined what “public comment” means in relation to the meeting.
“Usually, when folks are talking about ‘public comment,’ they are referring to opportunities for the public to comment on proposed rules and policies and draft technical documents. That’s not what this meeting is for,” he wrote.
Public comment opportunities “are announced in the Federal Register, on the NRC’s Documents for Comment page, and sometimes through press releases,” he added.
The NRC in-person public meeting in Erwin is the first such meeting regarding NFS operations held since 2019.
The last meeting, in 2021, was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting participants will include regional NRC officials, including from the agency’s Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards; and NFS management.
Earlier this month, NFS issued a news release announcing that the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration had awarded the company a $428 million contract.
The contract will allow NFS to “(establish) capabilities for initial production and up to two years of full production for the purification and conversion of highly enriched uranium and very highly enriched uranium,” according to the news release.
Members of the Erwin Citizens’ Awareness Network, an environmental activist group that monitors NFS operations, will attend the May 18 meeting.
ECAN members maintain that NFS operations pose potential threats to surface and ground water quality, air quality and nearby land. NFS officials have said the facility poses no threat to the environment, surrounding communities or its employees.