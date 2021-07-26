Local law enforcement had a busy weekend rounding up alleged intoxicated drivers.
All defendants are scheduled to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.
Sheina D. May, 34, of 406 Elk Street, was charged about 12:30 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash on Asheville Highway and Flag Branch Road.
May made a left-hand turn from Asheville Highway and drove into a ditch on Flag Branch Road, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report.
May smelled of alcohol while speaking with a deputy and allegedly admitted she had been drinking earlier. May did poorly on field sobriety tests and was held on bond pending her first scheduled court appearance.
Daniel Lee Rush, 34, of Palm Bay, Florida, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence.
Police conducting patrols in the area of Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway saw a car in the parking lot with its emergency flashers on and “music blaring,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
Rush was slumped over the center console. He was unconscious and did not respond to being shaken by officers and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called.
He was woken up, but unable to perform field sobriety tests “due to going in and out of consciousness,” the report said.
Rush was taken into custody and allegedly refused to provide a requested blood sample. A search warrant was obtained from a judge and a blood draw was done at Greeneville Community Hospital.
Two Alprazolam pills were found in the car. A records check showed that Rush does not have a valid driver’s license because he failed to submit to a toxicology test in Florida.
Rush was held on bond pending his first court appearance.
Justino C. Escandon, 47, of 67 Camelo Lane, was charged about 2:05 a.m. Sunday with driving under the influence-2nd offense follwing a traffic stop on West Church Street.
A pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 11E was ssen to “abruptly cross from the left lane past the right lane into the emergency lane and back onto the roadway” before turning right onto Church Street, Greeneville police Lt. John Bishop said in a report.
Escandon had a strong odor of alcohol. He could not complete field sobriety tests. A records check showed a previous DUI conviction in 2016 in Greene County, the report said.
Escandon was held on bond pending his first court appearance.
Jason E. Lane, 39, of 691 Hartman Lane, was charged about 5 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a one-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Lane was not injured. Police investigating the crash could smell alcohol in the cab of Lane’s pickup truck, Officer Hal Adair said in a report.
Lane did poorly on field sobriety tests. He could not provide proof of insurance for the truck.
Lane was held on bond pending his first court appearance.
Daniel A. Snipes, 42, of 2390 Whirlwind Road, was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses about 8:45 p.m. Friday after a motorist flagged down a Greeneville police officer on Summer Street.
Police were told a vehicle was on fire on the 70 Bypass. They found Snipes in the driver’s seat of a Jeep with an overheated motor, Ellis said in a report.
Snipes had an odor of alcohol on his breath, had difficulty standing and was slurring words, the report said. Snipes was allegedly unable to complete field sobriety tests.
After being taken into custody, about 2 grams of marijuana were found in one of Snipe’s pockets. A vehicle search yielded a glass methamphetamine pipe and a half-empty bottle of whiskey.
Snipes had no proof of insurance and the registration tag on the Jeep was from another vehicle, the report said.
Snipes allegedly refused to allow a blood draw or give a breath sample.
Snipes was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, an open container law violation and a vehicle registration law violation.
Snipes was held on bond pending his first court appearance.