A number of Republican candidates ran unopposed in their Aug. 4 general election contests to win many local seats on Thursday.
According to unofficial election results, incumbent Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, a Republican, won a second term in an uncontested race on Thursday with 3,560 complimentary votes, as did incumbent Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, also a Republican.
Nathan Holt ran unopposed on Thursday for the office of county trustee, and Kevin Swatsell ran unopposed for the office of road superintendent. Both Republicans received complimentary votes in their uncontested victories.
Republican Karen Collins Ottinger claimed an unopposed victory for the office of Register of Deeds, while Republican Lori Bryant ran in an uncontested race to win the County Clerk's race.
Many Greene County Commission seats were also determined in uncontested races.
The race for three 2nd District commissioner seats saw Chase Murray, Brad Peters and Joshua Arrowood, all Republicans, running unopposed.
The 3rd District commissioner race saw Republicans Jason Cobble, Jan Kiker, and Robin Quillen win the three seats in an uncontested race.
The 6th District commissioner race saw one Democrat, John Waddle, and two Republicans, Jeffery Bible and Larkin Clemmer, run unopposed for the three seats up for election.
In the 7th District commissioner race, Republican candidates Lisa Bowman Anderson, Teddy Lawing and Paul Burkey won the three seats available in an uncontested race.
Republicans Todd Estep and Whitney Shelton Collins claimed victory in uncontested races for the positions of Public Defender and Circuit Court Clerk respectively.
Douglas Jenkins ran unopposed in the for 3rd Judicial District chancellor, while Alex Pearson, William Phillips and Beth Boniface ran unopposed for the positions of 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge Part I, Part II and Part III respectively. All three were elected with a number of complimentary votes.
In Thursday's general election, Kenneth Bailey ran unopposed for General Sessions judge, John Dugger ran unopposed for 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge, and Dan Armstrong ran unopposed for 3rd Judicial district attorney general. They too won election and received complimentary votes.
Republicans also ran unopposed for every Greene County constable seat in the Aug. 4 general election.
Travis Dearstone ran without competition in the 1st Constable District, Wayne Wilhoit in the 2nd Constable District, Kenneth Bitner in the 3rd Constable District, William Parton in the 4th Constable District, Freddie Sams in the 5th Constable District, Matthew Brobeck in the 6th Constable District, and Timothy Vonglis in the 7th Constable District.
All received complimentary votes in their wins.
The races for Greene County Board of Education positions were also uncontested with four Republicans and an independent candidate running.
Republicans who ran unopposed in the general election for county school board seats are: Stacey Franklin for 1st District, Larry Bible for 3rd District, Gary Compton for 5th District, and Mark Rothe for 6th District.
One independent, Minnie Blankenship Banks, ran unopposed for 4th District school board member.
The large amount of uncontested races contributed to what election officials believe to be one of the lowest voter turnouts in Greene County history.
Out of 42,890 registered voters in Greene County, only 4,322 cast ballots, which is about 10% voter turnout.
MUNICIPAL RACES UNCONTESTED
Many local non-partisan municipal races also saw candidates running uncontested.
In Greeneville, incumbent Aldermen Tim Teague and Scott Bullington ran unopposed for reelection to the two 2nd Ward alderman seats on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In Mosheim, Rick Cunningham ran unopposed to fill the Town of Mosheim mayor's seat, while Marc Campbell ran unopposed to be reelected to his 2nd Ward alderman seat on the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
No candidate filed for the 1st Ward Alderman seat up for election in the Town of Mosheim on Thursday. The seat will now have to be filled by appointment by the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In Baileyton, Andy Pierce ran unopposed for reelection to an alderman seat.
Just as in Mosheim, no candidate filed for a second alderman seat up for election in the Town of Baileyton on Thursday. The seat will have to be filled by appointment by the Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
UNCONTESTED STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
Incumbent Governor Bill Lee moved on to the Nov. 8 general election after running uncontested in the Republican primary for the seat.
Lee will face the winner of Thursday's Democratic primary for the governorship,
Incumbent State Rep. David Hawk won reelection to the Tennessee State House District 5 seat in Thursday’s Republican primary. There was no Democratic primary for the seat, therefore Hawk will run unopposed in the Nov. 8 state general election as well, barring a write-in candidacy.
Incumbent State Sen. Steve Southerland ran unopposed in Thursday’s Republican primary for the District 9 Tennessee Senate seat. Sara Thompson ran unopposed in Thursday’s Democratic primary for that seat.
Thompson and Southerland will face each other in the Nov. 8 state general election for the Tennessee Senate seat, barring a write-in candidacy.
In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, incumbent Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Cameron Parsons ran unopposed in their respective primaries Thursday.
The two candidates will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for the U.S. House seat, barring a write-in candidacy.