Persistent snowfall Monday into Tuesday offered Greene County residents a chilling reminder that winter is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.
The National Weather Service long-range outlook calls for below average temperatures and higher than average precipitation through the end of February into early March.
Snowfall totals reported to the NWS Morristown office from various sources Tuesday include 3 inches in Tusculum and 2-3 inches in Chuckey. Other reports said 8 or more inches of snow fell on Viking Mountain in Greene County.
Greene County skies should clear by Wednesday afternoon with a forecast high of about 38 degrees, followed by a brief warmup later in the week. Another blast of frigid air from a storm system working its way east is anticipated over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 20s Sunday and Monday nights, with some precipitation possible both days.
Greene Countians woke up to a blanket of snow and ice on the roads Tuesday morning. Hard-working local and state highway department crews did their best to clear roads, but some commuters chose to remain home.
The condition of county roads improved by Tuesday afternoon, according to Heather Sipe, Greene County Office of Emergency Management director.
“Crews have been out since (Monday) morning, salting and clearing areas,” particularly in the South Greene community near Viking Mountain, she said.
Greene County Highway Department workers remained busy into Tuesday night salting and grating county roads.
Caution was still advised for drivers Wednesday morning.
“Motorists need to be super cautious overnight as areas of melted snow will refreeze overnight and cause slick roadways as well as black ice on bridges and overpasses,” Sipe said.
Some side roads in and around Greeneville remained slushy with patchy ice spots and snow covering.
“Caution is the word of the day as you travel,” Sipe said.
The advice also applies to upcoming days.
“Slow down and arrive safely. Areas of melted snow and slush will refreeze overnight, and morning travel could be difficult on slick areas,” Sipe said.
Greene County was hit with prolonged rain events in February of 2019 and 2020, causing widespread road flooding. Several notable snowfalls, including the Christmas Eve storm, have occurred in the winter of 2020-21.
“It’s just different patterns for different years. The pattern is somewhat amplified this year. It’s giving us colder air,” said Danny Gant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown.
A La Nina pattern has set up this winter, Gant said.
La Nina refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific that impacts weather across the winter months when the jet stream is strongest over the United States.
“It gives us a few more shots of colder air in the wintertime,” Gant said.
Another blast of cold air and the possibility of some snow will work its way into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Sipe and others are keeping a close eye on the approaching weather system.
“We continue to monitor cold conditions and temperatures that cause wind chills to be in the teens to possibly the single digits,” Sipe said.
Sipe said that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “We are not able to open up warming shelters community-wide.”
“Therefore, myself and Emergency Response Chaplain Danny Ricker have a plan in place, and we are notified of persons seeking warmth and shelter and ensure those individuals are taken care of,” Sipe said.