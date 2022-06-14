A heat advisory for Greene County is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A high temperature of 92 degrees is forecast Tuesday by the National Weather Service, with heat index values up to 108 degrees expected, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
The heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia.
Precautionary and preparedness actions include:
Drink plenty of fluids.
Stay in an air-conditioned room.
Stay out of the sun.
Check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” Sipe said.
Other recommended precautions include:
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911,” Sipe said.