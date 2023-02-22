NWS Issues Moderate Fire Danger, Wind Advisories For Region Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Moderate Fire Danger advisory from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.A wind advisory was also issued for the higher elevations of Greene County from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.Unseasonably warm temperatures will blanket the area Wednesday and Thursday, with forecast highs of about 75 to 80 degrees.The weather service forecasts strong winds across the East Tennessee mountains Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, with gusts up to 55 mph.Gusty winds across the rest of the Tennessee Valley are forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with gusts from 20 to 30 mph. Gusts will increase to 30 to 40 mph Wednesday night.High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal Wednesday, according to the weather service.The weather service defines a moderate danger of fire as: "Fires can start from most accidental causes, with exception of lighting fires in some areas, but the number of starts is generally low." Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign