The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Greene County, canceling a winter weather advisory for Thursday evening.
The agency had earlier predicted 3 inches of snow in lower elevations with more in higher elevations, but snowfall related to the storm system has diminished and moved east of the area.
According to the most recent forecast, the area is expected to see rain turn to snow later Thursday evening, with northwestern and southeastern Greene County potentially seeing some accumulation.
“The highest additional accumulations will occur across the northern Cumberland Plateau, southwest Virginia, and the highest elevations of the east TN mountains,” the weather service stated.
Greene County's two school systems dismissed early and local government offices closed early due to the initial winter weather advisory and forecast.
Slick and frozen roadways could still pose a problem Friday morning as overnight temperatures drop into the teens. Cold weather will continue Friday, with a high predicted in the mid-20s.