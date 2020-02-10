More rounds of heavy rain are likely to batter Greene County this week, making additional flooding a “major concern,” the National Weather Service reported.
About 1.5 inches could fall today. Another inch is possible overnight. By Thursday, the county could see nearly 4 inches of rain. The forecast comes after widespread flooding punished the region last week.
“If you look at the last seven to 14 days, we are about 300% higher than normal in terms of precipitation that you expect to see,” said Charles Dalton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown. “Anything that falls is going to swell creeks, streams and rivers.”
Per National Weather Service records, the county has received more than three times the normal amount of precipitation for this point in the year. At the end of January, the county recorded about 5 inches of rain. That was nearly 2 inches above the monthly average, according to the University of Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.
Rain is in the forecast until Friday. Sunshine is likely Saturday before more rain returns early next week.
Flooding will be worse in other sections of East Tennessee. That’s especially true near Chattanooga, as well as portions of the eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina mountains, the National Weather Service predicted.
An ultra-rainy start to February comes a year after destructive flooding in 2019. Last February, the county recorded about 9 inches of rain that triggered widespread damage.
“In terms of flooding potential, this is something we are definitely monitoring,” Dalton said. “Things are going to be much worse in areas west and south of Greene County. Overall, it probably won’t be as bad as the flooding we had last week.”
Local elected, law enforcement and emergency services officials planned to meet Monday morning to discuss responding to more flooding. More than 100 roads throughout Greene County were affected by last week’s heavy rains and floods.