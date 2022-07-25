More than 200 runners braved the heat on Saturday to compete in the first 5K obstacle run in support of Greeneville’s Isaiah 117 House.
The event, hosted at Vallie View Farm in Chuckey, included a kids’ race, which took runners down a waterslide among other challenges, and a bigger, tougher 5K run with 20 obstacles for adults.
Adult runners got to experience the water slide, too, as one of 20 obstacles.
“This is a fun day for us,” said Angie Carter, who ran as a group with friends from the YMCA. “We’re not doing it for the time. It’s just fun.”
She said she has always wanted to try an obstacle course, and Saturday’s was for a good cause.
“This is a bucket list thing for me to do an obstacle course, but we’re here because it’s for Isaiah House,” she said.
Fellow runner Brian Gerber said it was not his first such run, but he was also enthusiastic to support Isaiah 117 House.
“This is a good cause,” he said. “About five years ago, I was almost 300 pounds, and I started getting healthy, eating right and running, and I’ve been running ever since.”
According to Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah 117 House, Carter and Gerber were two of 152 adult runners who signed up for the new fundraiser. Sixty-seven kids were registered for the children’s race, for a total of 219 participants.
Twenty-seven sponsors were represented at tents and booths along with food and a DJ.
Southerland said proceeds were not fully counted on Sunday, but the event has raised at least $30,000 for the house that supports children in transition to foster care.
The Isaiah House provides a comfortable, safe place for children to stay while awaiting placement into foster care after being removed from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation. Since the Greene County house opened in late 2019, it has served hundreds of children.
Southerland called the event a huge success, and volunteers agreed.
“I am really impressed. There’s a lot of people here,” said Chasity Ross.
Ross said she has been volunteering with the local Isaiah House since October of last year.
“I just love kids, and I love the house and all of the volunteers,” she said. “It’s a good cause.”
“We have seen so many smiles — smiles for miles and grins without end,” said Kim Gass, who was volunteering as a photographer Saturday.
The event was hosted at Vallie View Farm in Chuckey, owned by Sandy and Mike Vallie, of Vallie Insurance, located on Tusculum Boulevard.
“We are so thankful for this family who opened their home and farm to all of us,” Southerland said.
The Isaiah 117 House was founded by Rhonda Paulson in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement rather than sitting in an office for what can be several hours.
The Greeneville Isaiah 117 House features separate bedrooms for boys and girls, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a small seating area and a storage area with toys and books.
The organization accepts donations year-round and organizes other annual fundraisers to support its mission to “make sure the children of our county feel loved and supported on one of their worst days,” Southerland said in February.
For more information visit www.isaiah117house.com.