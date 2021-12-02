One person died in a fire reported about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in a mobile home at 423 Rambling Road in Jonesborough, a Washington County Sheriff’s Department news release said.
The victim was not identified Wednesday pending notification of next of kin.
Deputies arriving on scene were told one person was still inside the mobile home.
They entered in an attempt to rescue the occupant, “but due to overwhelming heat and smoke the rescue attempt were unsuccessful,” the release said.
The Washington County Criminal Investigations Division is being assisted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation fire investigators to determine a cause.
Firefighters from Jonesborough, Limestone and Embreeville responded to extinguish the fire and assist with rescue efforts.
An autopsy will be performed on the victim at the William Jenkins Forensic Center at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City.