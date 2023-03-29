Greeneville firefighters and police officers were among those who responded to a fire about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in a mobile home at 106 Bailey Broyles St. One occupant suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greeneville Fire Department
One person suffered injuries in a fire about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in a mobile home at 106 Bailey Broyles St., according to Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems.
“On arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with light smoke showing from the rear of the structure. After making entry, a small amount of fire was discovered in a bathroom that was quickly extinguished,” Weems said.
An occupant of the single-wide trailer was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for burns and smoke inhalation sustained while attempting to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters.
Several animals that were inside the trailer when the fire started were located unharmed outside, Weems said.
The fire cause remains under investigation. The point of origin was around a sink where a candle had been left burning prior to the discovery of the fire, residents told firefighters.
“There was a significant amount of fire damage in the bathroom, and smoke damage in adjacent rooms,” Weems said.
Four Greeneville Fire Department engines responded, including Weems, a battalion chief, Administrative Chief Marty Shelton and other Greeneville firefighters.
Other first responders at the scene included the Greeneville Police Department, the Greeneville Energy Authority and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.