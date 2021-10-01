The number of pedestrians struck and killed by drivers nationwide continues a decade-long trend upward.
In response, the Governors Highway Safety Association, Tennessee Highway Safety Office and affiliate state organization mark the second annual National Pedestrian Safety Month in October by taking steps to address behavioral safety issues that put people on foot at increased risk of injury and death.
Earlier this year, GHSA projected that 6,721 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roads in 2020 – a 4.8% increase from 2019 despite a drastic drop in miles driven during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.
The numbers average out to 18 people struck and killed while walking every day in 2020. The trend of unsafe driving has continued into 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently reported that a total of 8,730 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first quarter of 2021, a 10.5% increase compared to the same period in 2020.
“The spike in pedestrian fatalities in recent years is unacceptable,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in the release.
There were 67 pedestrian traffic fatalities between January and June 2020 in Tennessee, up two fatalities from the same time period in 2019, according to GHSA preliminary data.
“Nobody should have to worry about dying while walking. Vehicles are safer than ever for occupants thanks to design changes and new safety features, but the same can’t be said for people on foot,” Adkins said. “We must do more to address the safety of our most vulnerable road users by stopping the preventable causes of crashes – speeding, impairment and distraction – that needlessly put lives at risk.”
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and its partners work to address the behavioral causes of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities, including speeding, drunk and drug-impaired driving, distraction, and not wearing safety restraints.
Highway safety offices also collaborate with other state agencies to promote infrastructure improvements and road design changes that can better protect all road users.
GHSA’s annual pedestrian safety report “highlights numerous proven strategies to reduce crashes and injuries involving people who walk, including engineering, equitable enforcement of traffic safety laws, automated enforcement, and pedestrian safety assessments and road safety audits,” the release said.
Three out of four pedestrian traffic fatalities in 2019 occurred after dark, according to the NHTSA.
One example of state activities to protect people on foot includes the “Watch For Me NC” program overseen by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
“Watch For Me NC” is a comprehensive program that uses public education, community engagement and high visibility enforcement to reduce pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and deaths.
A 2020 survey of state residents found the program resulted in increased awareness of the state law requiring drivers to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, which is helping to protect people on foot, the release said.