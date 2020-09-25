A Mosheim man wounded last year in an officer-involved shooting entered guilty pleas Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court to charges of resisting arrest, methamphetamine possession and other offenses.
Joshua L. Cook, 34, of Cherokee Street, also entered guilty pleas to possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with evidence and driving on a revoked license.
Cook was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a total of eight years in prison at 35 percent release eligibility, with credit given for time served.
Cook was shot following a pursuit that began on the night of Nov. 8, 2019, when a sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville on a report of individuals sitting in a parked vehicle playing loud music.
As the deputy approached, another person jumped in the vehicle and it pulled away. Cook was driving.
Two attempts were made to stop the vehicle with spike strips. It eventually came to a stop along Snapps Ferry Road, where it was surrounded by deputies.
A TBI news release said that the situation escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing shots, striking and injuring Cook.
Cook was initially treated at Johnson City Medical Center for what the TBI termed non-life-threatening injuries.
Cook later admitted he had “ingested a large quantity of methamphetamine,” a deputy’s report said.
Brass knuckles were found in Cook’s possession, the report said.
The criminal charges against Cook were formally filed after his release from the hospital, along with arrest warrants for violation of probation and a child support attachment.
A TBI investigation into the shooting found that Greene County sheriff’s deputies involved followed proper departmental protocol in their actions.