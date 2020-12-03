A Mosheim man wounded last year in an officer-involved shooting filed a civil lawsuit in November in federal court naming Greene County, Sheriff Wesley Holt and a sheriff’s deputy as defendants.
Joshua Lynn Cook, 35, alleges unlawful seizure and excessive force, “deliberately indifferent policies” regarding training and supervision, and unreasonable seizure through excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.
The civil action filed Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville also alleges “negligent hiring, retention and supervision” on the part of the county and Holt and alleges assault, battery, negligence and “intentional infliction of emotional distress” on the part of Deputy William Carr.
The lawsuit also alleges the county committed “negligent acts.”
Cook was sentenced in September to eight years in prison at 35 percent release eligibility for actions that led up to the incident. Cook was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. after entering guilty pleas to resisting arrest, methamphetamine possession and other charges related to the incident.
Cook, who lived on Cherokee Street at the time of his arrest, also entered guilty pleas to possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with evidence and driving on a revoked license.
Cook was shot following a pursuit that began on the night of Nov. 8, 2019, when a sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville on a report of individuals in a parked vehicle playing loud music.
As the deputy approached, another person jumped in the vehicle and it pulled away. Cook was driving.
Two attempts were made to stop the car with spike strips. It eventually came to a stop along Snapps Ferry Road and Village Drive, where it was surrounded by deputies and Greeneville police officers.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the situation escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing shots, striking and injuring Cook.
Cook was initially treated at Johnson City Medical Center for what the TBI termed non-life-threatening injuries.
Cook later admitted he had “ingested a large quantity of methamphetamine,” a deputy’s report said.
Brass knuckles were found in Cook’s possession, the report said.
The criminal charges against Cook were formally filed after his release from the hospital, along with arrest warrants for violation of probation and a child support attachment.
A TBI investigation into the shooting found that Greene County sheriff’s deputies involved followed proper departmental protocol in their actions.
The lawsuit said that on the night of Nov. 9, 2019, Cook was parked outside a friend’s house “showing off his car stereo.”
A neighbor called police to complain about the noise. Carr responded to the complaint. Cook “got in his vehicle and drove away,” ignoring an attempted traffic stop, “admittedly a very poor decision,” the lawsuit states.
Carr began a pursuit that eventually involved a number of police vehicles. Cook’s Honda Accord was disabled about 20 minutes later by the spike strips.
“Immediately after his car came to a final stop, Mr. Cook raised his hands in surrender” as it was surrounded by police vehicles, according to the lawsuit.
Carr and another deputy ran to the driver’s side window with their guns drawn, “rather than initiating a felony stop as police officers should be trained to do and ordering (Cook) out of the vehicle,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims after another deputy opened the car door, Carr attempted “to extricate Cook from the car by force” with both hands while his finger was still on the trigger of his service weapon.
“Whether on purpose, or in the alternative by accident, (Carr) shot (Cook) in the right shoulder while violently dragging him out of the car,” the lawsuit states.
“It is this shooting, and the actions taken by the defendants leading up to it, that deprived Mr. Cook of his constitutional rights and violated state law,” the lawsuit states.
The dash camera of Carr’s patrol car recorded the encounter as Carr and another deputy approached the car with guns drawn and Cook sitting in the driver’s seat with his hands raised.
The lawsuit says that as the driver’s side door was opened, Cook looked left, “saw a white flash from an officer’s flashlight, and before he could react, was grabbed by his left wrist, hit in his left eye, shot in the right shoulder, violently dragged out of the car. slammed face-first into the ground, struck in the back of the head, and wrestled into handcuffs.”
The lawsuit claims that officers on scene did not “first observe” that Cook had been shot for more than three minutes.
“Mr. Cook feared for his life and believed officers present were going to kill him,” the lawsuit states. It claims that Carr “was without probable cause to believe that Mr. Cook posed an imminent serious physical threat at the time he was shot.”
The lawsuit alleges that “Greene County has created and tolerated an atmosphere of lawlessness” through “long-standing” and “department-wide customs.”
Cook’s gunshot wound “caused him excruciating pain,” and “immense psychological, emotional, and mental anguish, trauma and suffering,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial. It seeks “compensatory and consequential damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life” and economic losses by Cook.
Punitive damages are also sought.
Holt referred comment about the lawsuit to Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey.
Woolsey would not comment on the pending litigation other than to say the claims “have no merit.”
“We will file an answer and after the first of the year we will have a scheduling conference,” Woolsey said.
Matthew W. Olinzock, of the Knoxville law firm of Breeding Olinzock Carter Crippen PC that filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cook, also declined to comment on the case.