A man who fought with a Greeneville police officer Monday night in the parking lot of the General Morgan Inn was charged with assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Matthew D. Waddell, 38, of 4470 Lonesome Pine Trail, was subdued with a Taser after fighting with an officer, Lt. John Bishop said in a report.
Police were called about 10:15 p.m. Monday to the General Morgan Inn parking lot about a man seen looking in cars who was later identified as Waddell.
Waddell “was obviously under the influence of an intoxicant” and would not identify himself, the report said. Waddell’s body movements showed some “pre-assault indicators” and officers tried to de-escalate the situation before attempting to place him in handcuffs.
While doing so, Waddell allegedly tensed up, pulled away and struck an officer in the jaw. A fight ensued and Waddell was taken to the ground. Fighting continued and the officer pulled away and used a Taser on Waddell, who fell back on the ground.
Waddell was stunned two more times “due to not following commands,” the report said.
Waddell was taken into custody and treated for lacerations and contusions to the face and head. A large knife was recovered from his right pocket where he had placed his hand before the fight began, the report said.
The officer suffered minor lacerations and bruising. Waddell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.