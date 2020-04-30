Law enforcement officers will remain at Greene County 911 Dispatch for the foreseeable future as the rollout of the central dispatch system continues.
Adjustments are being made in all aspects of life during the coronavirus pandemic, including the planned implementation of central dispatch, Greene County 911 board of directors Chairman Tim Ward told members Tuesday at their monthly meeting.
Greeneville Police Department officers began working last year at 911 Dispatch, with sheriff’s deputies assisting since February. The plan was for law enforcement to familiarize dispatchers, including new hires, with their duties and finish by June 30, the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
That process has been delayed as first response agencies focus on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Greene County. There are now 11 full-time dispatchers and three more in training, 911 Director Jerry Bird told the board.
“What we are trying to do is scale back but with the COVID-19 it’s put a wrench in a lot of it,” Ward said. “We’re not just going to get up and walk out. It is what it is.”
Even if officers remain in an advisory capacity at 911 after July 1, “We will make it work. We will just be there a little longer than originally thought,” said Ward, who is also Greeneville Police Department chief.
Dispatcher training continues as the central dispatch process moves forward, Bird said. Funding is in place to hire at least one more full-time dispatcher in the immediate future.
Central dispatch will eventually relay 911 calls to all first responders in Greene County, streamlining call taking and dispatching to improve response of critical services to the community.
Greene County 911 received 74,251 calls for all services in 2019. The call total will increase as initial contacts now made with the police and sheriff’s departments are handled by central dispatch.
Given complications caused by COVID-19, central dispatch “is going well,” Bird said.
“We have been getting through this like everybody else has,” he said. “We will keep hiring and get those three (new dispatchers) going.”
After dispatcher training is complete, officers and deputies currently assigned to 911 Dispatch will transition back to patrol duties.
SURCHARGE IN PLACE
In other business, Bird told board members that a measure passed in the state General Assembly ratifying an increase in the monthly state 911 surcharge rate to $1.50 has not yet been signed by Gov. Bill Lee, but also has not been vetoed.
The current statewide 911 surcharge is $1.16 a month for all devices capable of calling 911.
The surcharge increase will provide funding for Greene County 911, and projects like central dispatch.
“I do not know how much Greene County will receive,” Bird said. Bird said he also doesn’t know when phone companies and other service providers will begin including the increased surcharge on bills to customers.
“When I got an amount to share with you, I sure will,” Bird said.
County officials have said the current state revenue-sharing formula that allocates funds to the Greene County Emergency Communications District does not provide a proportionately fair share of funds.
The Greene County 911 Hyper-Reach emergency notification system was also discussed. A meeting with county business leaders scheduled recently was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
911 Board members have discussed having local industries contribute funding toward the $11,000 annual cost of the Hyper-Reach emergency notification system, which has the capability of contacting residents with mobile devices or landlines about the threat of severe weather, environmental hazards, missing children alerts and other emergencies.
The system can be localized for alerts to specific communities in Greene County.
The topic will be raised with representatives of local businesses at a future meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, Bird said.
BUDGET PREPARATIONThe Greene County 911 budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will formally be presented to the board in May, said John Waddle, board treasurer and a county commissioner. He said Greene County 911 is currently running a deficit of about $624,000.
Funding sources for 911 Dispatch should be clarified by next month, Waddle said.
“All in all, I think we are in pretty good shape,” he said.
During the meeting, Waddle suggested that any federal stimulus funding received in relation to the coronavirus pandemic be used to purchase a more user-friendly computer-aided dispatch system.
Support issues with current CAD service provider TriTech Software Systems have been noted by dispatchers and board members for several years. Funds were earmarked in the 2019-20 budget for the central dispatch system, but funding a new CAD system was put on hold.
The current CAD system was introduced in 2018.
“I want to see what’s available and get the best system available,” Waddle said. “The dispatchers have to like it.”
Ward said a work group will be formed to look at the issue and report back to the board.