A number of local government departments and agencies will close Monday for the Labor Day Holiday.
All Greene County government offices in the Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will be closed on Monday. This includes the UT Extension Office in the Annex. The offices will resume regular operation Tuesday.
The Greene County Solid Waste Department’s convenience centers will be closed Monday. The convenience centers will resume normal scheduled hours Tuesday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Saturday through Monday for Labor Day weekend and will reopen at noon Tuesday.
The Town of Greeneville government offices in Town Hall will be closed on Labor Day, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.
Mosheim and Baileyton town halls will also close Monday and reopen on a regular schedule Tuesday. Tusculum City Hall will also close Monday and reopen Tuesday.
Town of Greeneville Public Works will operate on a regular schedule on Labor Day.
There will be no school Monday for students in the Greene County and Greeneville City school systems.
The Greene County YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will closed on Monday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will close Monday. The T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library remains on its regular Wednesday-Friday schedule.
The offices of The Greeneville Sun will be closed Monday.