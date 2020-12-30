Many local offices and services will have altered schedules at the end of the week due to the New Year holiday.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and there will be no COVID-19 testing available through the Health Department on Thursday or Friday.
Greeneville Public Works will be closed on New Year's Day, and garbage normally collected on Fridays will be picked up on Thursday. Residents are allowed to place bagged holiday garbage beside their can until Thursday.
The Greene County Solid Waste Department and Convenience Centers and the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station will also be closed on Friday.
Tusculum City Hall will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Trash collection will run on a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday in Tusculum.
Town Halls of Mosheim, Baileyton and Greeneville will be closed Friday for New Year's Day.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse Annex will be closed on Friday, and the County Clerk’s office will remain closed Saturday.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greeneville Water Commission and Greeneville Light & Power System will be closed on Friday.
Greene County Animal Control will be closed on Friday.
The Greeneville Greene County Humane Society will close Thursday and remain closed through Jan. 4.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce remain closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Those offices will also reopen Jan. 4.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County also remains closed and will reopen Jan. 4.
The Greene County YMCA will be closed on Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library both remain closed to the public with only online, phone and pick-up or drop-off services available. Both libraries will close on Friday for the New Year’s holiday.
The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will close on New Year’s Day.
The Greene County office of the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension will be closed on Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries will also be closed Friday.
As a state holiday, the local office of Social Security Administration and the Department of Human Services will also close Friday.
New Year’s Day is also a postal holiday, with U.S. Post Office locations closed and no regular mail delivery Friday.
The Greeneville Sun will publish a morning edition on Friday, and the offices will close for the day.