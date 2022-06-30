Offices Closing For Fourth Of July Holiday Jun 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many governmental offices and community agencies will close or have altered schedules due to the Independence Day holiday, celebrated on Monday, July 4.Offices of Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim town halls, and Tusculum City Hall will be closed Monday.All offices of the Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will close on Monday. Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday.Mosheim Public Library is closed Monday.The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will be closed Monday.YMCA of Greene County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greene County will both close Monday.The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Saturday and Monday.The federal courthouse in Greeneville will be closed Monday.Greene County Convenience Centers will be closed on Monday. Town of Greeneville garbage collection will run on a normal schedule. Offices of Greeneville Light & Power System and Greeneville Water Commission will close on Monday. Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will also close Monday. U.S. Postal Service branches will be closed. There will be no mail delivery Monday.State and federal offices including the Greene County Health Department will close Monday in observance of the holiday and will provide no services that day. The Greeneville Sun will publish its Monday edition at the regular time, but the offices will be closed. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Public Library Agency Commerce Politics Office Community Holiday Tusculum City Hall Courthouse Greeneville Town Hall Schedule Libraries Company Post Electricity Mosheim Public Library Federal Office Courthouse Annex Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now GPD OffIcer Dismissed After Contact With Teenager Man Allegedly Threatens Neighbors, Kills Dog Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt GCSD Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan Retires Ministry On The Move: Firewood Ministry Changes Locations