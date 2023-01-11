Offices Closing For Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many offices, agencies and services throughout Greene County will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.All Greene County and Greeneville schools will be closed Monday.Greene County government offices will be closed.Local government offices in Greeneville and Mosheim will be closed Monday. Offices in Tusculum and Baileyton will be open.The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will close Monday.For both Greeneville and Tusculum, garbage will run a normal route Monday.The Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will be open on Monday.All County Convenience Centers will be open on Monday.The James H. Quillen Courthouse will be closed Monday.The Greeneville Social Security office will be closed.The Greene County Health Department will be closed Monday.The Greeneville U.S. Post Office, 220 W. Summer St., will be closed Monday.The Greeneville-Greene County Library and the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library will be closed Saturday and Monday.The Mosheim Public Library will be closed Monday.The Greeneville YMCA will be open. The Boys & Girls Club will be closed.Greene County Partnership offices will be closed.Greeneville Light & Power System and Greeneville Water department offices will close on Monday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Health Department Office Institutes Politics Public Authority Government Office Mosheim Public Library Greeneville Ymca Power System Greeneville Water Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled