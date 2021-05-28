Many governmental offices and other community agencies will have altered schedules due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
All Greene County offices will be closed on Monday, and the Greene County Clerk’s office will also close on Saturday and remain closed until Tuesday.
Offices in Greeneville Town Hall will close Monday, as will offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greeneville Water Commission.
Baileyton and Mosheim Town Halls, as well as Tusculum City Hall, will also close on Monday in observance of the holiday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will also be closed.
There will be no mail service from the U.S. Postal Service. State and federal offices will also be closed, including the Greene County Health Department, which will not conduct COVID-19 testing or vaccinations on Monday. Those services will resume on a usual schedule Tuesday.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and the local YMCA will close Monday, as will the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. The T. Elmer Cox Genealogical Library is not typically open on Mondays. It will reopen on its usual schedule on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is also not typically open on Mondays, and it will reopen on its typical schedule Tuesday at noon. Greene County Animal Control will be closed Monday.
Garbage will be collected on a regular schedule Monday by the Town of Greeneville Public Works Department, and all Greene County Convenience Centers as well as the Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will also be open on a regular schedule.
The Greeneville Sun will publish its Monday edition at the regular time, but offices will be closed.