Many offices and services in the community will close in observance of Christmas.
The Greene County Health Department will close Thursday, Christmas Eve, and remain closed for Christmas Day on Friday. There will be no COVID-19 testing through the Health Department either day. Testing will be available at the Greene Valley Developmental Center site between the normal hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and will resume on Dec. 28.
Greeneville Public Works will close at 11 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed for Christmas Day. Garbage normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday along with the regular Thursday routes. Residents will be allowed to place bagged holiday garbage beside their cans Dec. 28-31.
The Greene County Solid Waste Department and Convenience Centers will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and remain closed Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station will also be closed on Friday for Christmas.
Tusculum City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash collection will run on a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday in Tusculum.
Town halls in Greeneville and Baileyton will also close at noon on Thursday and remain closed on Friday.
Mosheim Town Hall will close at noon on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Monday. Town Hall will reopen Dec. 29.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse Annex will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday. The Assessor of Property, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and County Trustee's offices will close Wednesday at noon.
The Greene County Election Commission will be closed this week and will reopen Dec. 28.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System will close at noon Thursday and remain closed Friday.
The Greeneville Water Commission will be closed all day Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Thursday through Monday, and will reopen Dec. 29.
Greene County Animal Control will close Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will reopen on Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will close Wednesday and will remain closed through the New Year holiday. Those office will reopen Jan. 4.
The Greene County office of the University of Tennessee Extension will be closed the entire week of Christmas and will reopen Dec. 28.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library both remain closed to the public with only online, phone and pick-up or drop-off services available. The public library will close for Christmas on Thursday and Friday, while the T. Elmer Cox library will be closed all week.
The Greene County YMCA will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed until Jan. 4.
The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will close at noon Thursday and remain closed Friday.
The local office of Social Security Administration will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The local office of the Department of Human Services will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Christmas Day is a postal holiday, with U.S. Post Office locations closed and no regular mail delivery on Friday.
As is customary, The Greeneville Sun will not publish an edition on Christmas Day, and the office will be closed Friday.