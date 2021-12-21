Many offices and services in the community will close or have altered schedules in observance of Christmas.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed Thursday and Friday, and COVID-19 testing will not be available either day. The office will reopen and services will resume on Monday.
Baileyton Town Hall will be closed on Friday and remain closed through Monday. It will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 28 on a normal schedule.
Greeneville Town Hall will close at noon on Friday and will also be closed on Monday. Greeneville Town Hall will also reopen Tuesday on its normal schedule.
Mosheim Town Hall will close at noon on Friday and remain closed through Tuesday. Offices at Mosheim Town Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Tusculum City Hall will close on Friday and reopen on Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, County Trustee, Assessor of Property, Register of Deeds and County Clerk will close at noon on Thursday and remain closed through Monday. Those offices will reopen on Tuesday.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will close on Friday.
Town of Greeneville Public Works will operate on a regular schedule and will collect residential garbage on a regular schedule during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays but will not collect demolition containers on Friday. Residents will be allowed to place bagged holiday garbage beside their cans from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.
Greene County Solid Waste and county convenience centers will close at 2 p.m. Friday and remain closed Saturday. They will also be closed Jan. 1. The Greeneville – Greene County Landfill & Transfer Station will operate on a regular schedule.
Greeneville Light & Power and the Greeneville Water Commission will close on Friday and reopen Monday.
The Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will close beginning Thursday until after the New Year holiday. Those offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.
The local YMCA will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will be closed Friday through Jan. 3.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Christmas Day is a postal holiday, with U.S. Post Office locations closed and no mail delivery on Saturday.
As is customary, The Greeneville Sun will not publish an edition on Christmas Day, and the office will be closed on Friday.