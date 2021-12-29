Many local offices and services will close or have altered schedules this week due to the New Year holiday.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed on Friday, New Year’s Eve, and remain closed through the following Monday, and there will be no COVID-19 testing or vaccinations available during the closure. The Health Department will reopen and resume services on Tuesday.
Offices of local town and city halls including Greeneville, Mosheim, Tusculum and Baileyton will close on Friday for New Year’s Eve and reopen on Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex, including the Greene County Clerk’s Office will also close on Friday and return to usual hours on Monday. The Greene County Clerk’s Office, which is typically open on Saturdays, will not open on New Year’s Day.
Several other offices including Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Water Commission and Greene County Election Commission offices will also close on Friday and reopen on Monday.
Greene County Solid Waste will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, but all convenience centers will close on Saturday for the holiday.
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department’s schedule will not be affected.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce remain closed since Dec. 22. Those offices will reopen on Monday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County also remains closed since Christmas Eve. The Boys & Girls Club will also reopen on Monday.
The YMCA of Greene County will close at 7 p.m. on Friday and remain closed on Saturday.
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ offices will maintain usual hours this week but will be closed on Monday to celebrate the New Year.
Local state offices such as the Social Security Administration and the Department of Human Services will close on Friday for the holiday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
As New Year’s Day is a postal holiday, the local U.S. Post Office will be closed on Saturday, and there will be no mail delivery that day.
The Greeneville Sun will publish Friday and Saturday editions on the normal schedule. However offices will close on Friday for the weekend.