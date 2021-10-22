WASHINGTON — The official portrait of former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs was unveiled to the public in a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
The artwork, painted by Ying-He Liu, will be on display in the committee’s hearing room.
During Roe’s time representing the 1st District of Tennessee, he served on House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for 12 years, including two years as chairman and two years as ranking member.
“One of the greatest honors of my life was to represent the First District of Tennessee in the House of Representatives for 12 years,” Roe said in a news release.
“From the minute I stepped into office, I knew I wanted to serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. As a veteran myself, I experienced the faults of the VA and believed that with reform, we could improve the services for every man and woman that served our nation so bravely.
“As chairman of the committee, in just two short years, we signed into law a record number of transformative legislation for veterans, such as the MISSION Act, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act, and so much more. I am grateful to my staff for their hard work over the years and to my wife and family for their support. It has been an honor,” Roe said.