A top official with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association said the organization is cooperating with authorities after a former coach was charged Tuesday with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.
"We would like the community to know that the safety and well-being of our league players is and has always been our utmost priority," Youth Football Association President Jennifer Mincey said in a statement Wednesday.
Myranda Stevens, 42, of 225 Park Lane, faces the charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
Stevens, who had a first appearance scheduled Wednesday in General Sessions Court, served as a coach August through September of 2022 with the Junior League organization, which consists of players between the ages of 13 and 15.
“During this time, Stevens developed an intimate relationship with one of the players,” Holt said in a news release.
"We are in full cooperation with the local authorities," Mincey said in the statement. "We never have nor will condone this behavior and are as shocked and appalled as the community."
An investigation that began in October 2022 led to charges being filed Tuesday against Stevens. She was being held in lieu of a $180,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Mincey said in the statement Wednesday that the youth league "requires background checks on any adult who volunteers before they are allowed to be near our team players."
She also said Stevens was released from the organization "due to verbal altercations with league officials" before being charged with the six counts of statutory rape.