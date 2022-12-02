Law enforcement officials in Greene and Washington counties caution the public to be aware of scam phone calls being made by individuals claiming to represent a sheriff’s department.
Deputies have gotten reports from residents in recent days about calls received from a person who claims to be from the sheriff’s department “and needs to speak to the recipient about an important legal matter.”
The “spoofing” scam callers deliberately falsify the caller ID function to disguise their identity.
The scam caller uses the sheriff’s department phone number display on residents’ phones, and uses the name of a sheriff’s department employee to gain their trust, Greene County Chief Deputy David Beverly said.
“The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The current scam suggests payment can be made using a gift card,” according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Some recipients report that the caller identifies himself as sergeant or Detective Brett Garland, and leaves a phone number asking to be called back.
The calls are not made by anyone affiliated with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Beverly cautioned members of the public not to provide any personal information to an unknown caller.
No government agency takes gift cards as form of payment, according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.
“Never give personal financial information over the phone if you didn’t initiate the call. When you get a call demanding money, hang up and call local law enforcement. We can put your mind at ease, especially if the caller threatens arrest,” Sexton said.
Anyone receiving a scam “spoofing” call can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.