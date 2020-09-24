Help is available through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to address the effects of a natural disaster.
The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management hosted the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Committee in a virtual meeting Tuesday to explain to government agencies and local businesses how to get the grant process started.
Giving the presentation was Michelle R. Klein, TEMA East regional planner.
Hazard mitigation is any action taken to permanently eliminate or significantly reduce the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards and their effects.
Klein offered an overview of the types of natural disasters that have struck Greene County in recent decades, including events that produced damaging flooding, high winds, wildfires, droughts and heavy snowfall.
Extensive flooding struck Greene County following torrential rainfall in early 2019. Many Greene Countians remember the blizzard of 1993. A severe drought in 2016 impacted all of East Tennessee, and contributed to destructive wildfires that damaged buildings in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and near other sections of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Klein displayed overhead projections that included information about specific events, locations and dates, along with summaries. In Greene County, for instance, there were 326 “wind events with damage,” according to information obtained by TEMA from the National Weather Service.
“The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters. This review will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Greene County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts from disastrous events,” county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
The meeting was held online because of COVID-19. There were about 15 participants, including TEMA and the county emergency management office.
Other participants included Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Greene County 911, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Highway Department, Greeneville Public Works Department, Greeneville City Schools, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greene County Planning Department and Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg.
Each entity applying for aid is eligible for “two projects per hazard per jurisdiction,” Klein said. She advised any municipality or agency applying for aid to prioritize projects.
She explained there are various available grant programs that applicants may qualify for: the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is activated by a presidential disaster declaration for a natural disaster and includes federal funding; the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, which applies to natural disasters and includes federal funds through congressional appropriations; Flood Mitigation Insurance, which applies to flooding and also includes federal funds through congressional appropriations.
The flooding grants are competitive on a nationwide basis.
National hazard mitigation saves taxpayer money, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency graphic displayed by Klein.
Eligibility requirements include that a project applied for be “environmentally sound,” provide a beneficial impact on the disaster area and demonstrate cost-effectiveness, represent a “permanent solution” to a problem, meet all applicable state and local permit requirements and have a current and approved Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Flooding-related grant applications must impact a community participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.
“We do experience flooding events at least three or four times a year in this state,” Klein said.
Because of its rural geography, Greene County has “extreme high risk” potential for wildfires,” Klein said.
Klein is available to speak individually with applicants representing government or other agencies, and provide help filling out applications. She will be assisted by Sipe with Greene County applicants.
The emergency management process as it related to grants includes four components: mitigation, recovery, preparedness and response.
“We’re always functioning in the preparedness realm to prepare for a natural disaster,” Klein said. “It’s important to know there is a significant amount of money available to (successful applicants).”
Grants filed by some government agencies relating to the 2019 flooding in Greene County are still pending, Sipe said.
“We do have some areas in the county that every time we have a flooding issue, it’s the same spot,” Sipe said.
Participants in Tuesday’s meeting were given one week to complete paperwork and prioritize grant-related project requests