The Greeneville Municipal Airport will have likely turned a profit in the past fiscal year once final numbers are made official.
According to Greeneville Airport Authority board chairman Jeff Hollett and Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager Steven Neeson, it is possibly the first time in history that the airport has made a profit, at least as far as they know.
“To my knowledge it is probably the first time ever that the airport is going to turn a profit,” Neeson said.
Becoming profitable and financially independent has been a major goal of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority since the airport came under full control of the Town of Greeneville.
The airport was formerly a joint venture between the town and Greene County, but the county ceased its participation in the airport in 2018.
“This year was a very, very good year for the airport. We have had increases in fuel sales and when fuel sales go up that helps us become a little bit more profitable. I don’t know the last time the airport turned a profit, but the way the budget looks last year, it looks like we may have been profitable for this year,” Hollett told the board. “That was our goal. To get to the point where we are self-sufficient as an airport.”
A new fee structure and more convenient ways for aircraft to fuel up added to the airport’s revenue in the past fiscal year.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport began leasing a fuel truck and offering a self-service fuel station on the tarmac in 2021.
The $32,000 self-service fuel station was approved by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority in July 2021 and began operations in November 2021.
The station did not cost the airport a penny to install.
Ninety-five percent of the cost of the project was paid for through grant funding from the federal government and state government. The remaining 5% of the project cost was paid for by Phillips Petroleum.
The new self-service system does not require anyone to be present at the airport, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The airport also began leasing a jet fuel truck with a 3,000-gallon fuel tank for about $1,500 per month.
The truck does not leave the airport property, and helps expedite fuel delivery to aircraft at the airport.
The lease is structured as a pay-to-own three year lease. At the end of the three years, the airport can purchase the truck for $1.
Neeson told the board that about 3,800 gallons of fuel had been sold from the fuel truck in June.
Airport Authority board member Wes Hope noted that the fuel truck has also been an asset in fueling up helicopters at the airport.
“It is a huge safety thing. It is tremendous,” Hope said.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority also approved a new fee structure in December 2021 that took effect in January. Though not expected to be a major revenue generator, the few thousands of dollars of revenue from the fees has helped the airport in its journey toward financial independence.
Before the fee structure was approved, Greeneville Municipal Airport had no official fee structure for those coming through the airport.
The new fees include tie down, main hangar, facility, call out, ground power unit, and nightly hangar fees.
However, some fees are offset for patrons who purchase fuel at the airport.
The fees are for transient aircraft only. The new fee structure does not apply to aircraft that use Greeneville Municipal Airport as their base airport.
According to Neeson, there has been an increase in cargo flights coming through Greeneville recently, which resulted in a $2,600 increase in fee revenue in the month of June.
The airport is also seeing some additional military aircraft traffic that makes use of the new fuel truck.
“I think it has been a nice positive for these cargo planes coming in here. They either pay the fee or buy fuel and every little bit helps,” Hollett said.
Although the airport is likely to have made a profit in the past fiscal year, it is not quite totally financially independent yet, but it is making progress.
The Airport Authority is asking $10,000 less in funding from the Town of Greeneville in the upcoming fiscal year.
In the FY22 budget, the Airport Authority requested $50,000 from the Town of Greeneville, but in FY23 the Airport Authority is requesting $40,000 from the town.
Turning a profit for the first time in a long time is viewed by Hollett and Neeson as a positive development for the airport. The goal for the airport is to request less funding from the town going forward and eventually become entirely financially independent.
Hollett thanked the board members and airport officials who helped lead the airport to a more financially stable position.
“I want to say that I appreciate everyone that helped with that because it was a team effort,” Hollett said.