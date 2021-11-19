Officials from Greene County, Greeneville, and Tusculum will meet Tuesday to consider forming an entity that could take ownership of undeveloped land at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum.
The called session is scheduled to start at at 5 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St. The elected officials will consider a resolution to approve an application and charter to establish the Greene County-City of Tusculum-Town of Greeneville Industrial Development Board.
The goal of the new Industrial Development Board would be to facilitate ownership and development of the 336 acres of undeveloped property at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum.
The County Commission will only consider the single resolution of creating the Industrial Development Board at the meeting.
The commission will consider giving authorization to the application to create the board and giving approval to the certificate of incorporation proposed to be used in organizing the joint board.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison would be appointed as a director of the joint Industrial Development Board if its formation is authorized.
The formation of the board is necessary for the state of Tennessee to consider relinquishing the undeveloped property for “a nominal cost,” Morrison said earlier this month.
If the property is granted to the new board, then the local municipalities could decide how to develop the property.
The Greene Valley property that buildings and other facilities sit on is not being considered for development. The state wishes to retain control of the buildings.