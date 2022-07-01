Law enforcement and public safety officials urge caution with fireworks this holiday weekend.
In the Town of Greeneville, fireworks are prohibited except on two holidays with time restraints, including the Fourth of July, police department Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said.
The town ordinance states that “Class C common fireworks” use is permitted between 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, and 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Fireworks are also allowed to be used in Greeneville on New Year’s Eve, from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
‘Safety is always paramount, and it only takes a moment to become injured,” Hixson said.
Use of fireworks by the public is banned in the City of Tusculum.
“Every year, people take needless risks when they celebrate,” according to a Tusculum Police Department news release.
“Please remember that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Tusculum and can be dangerous. Even fireworks and sparklers deemed ‘safe and sane’ can be harmful and often result in serious burns, hearing loss and other injuries,” police Chief Danny Greene said in the release.
Greene said that anyone who uses, possesses, stores or transports any type of fireworks in Tusculum could be subject to criminal prosecution, plus a fine of $150 “and confiscation of fireworks contraband.”
“Or worse yet, (suffer) a painful or debilitating injury. It is simply not worth it,” Greene said. “Please join the Tusculum police and Tusculum volunteer firefighters in making this a safe and enjoyable holiday throughout our communities by attending a fireworks display put on by trained professionals. This is the safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
There are no restrictions on fireworks use by private citizens in Greene County outside the Town of Greeneville and in Tusculum, but Sheriff Wesley Holt urged the public to exercise “extreme caution.”
“Due to the extreme heat wave we have been having, grass is starting to dry out and we have not had sufficient rain. This could cause a problem with spot fires starting from the use of fireworks,” Holt said.
Holt, former St. James Volunteer Fire Department chief, offered a few safety reminders.
“Make sure you are not near barns, outbuildings, or dry grass where embers may land that could cause a fire. Keep a bucket of water or a water hose handy should you need it to put out a small fire,” he said.
“Fireworks can cause injury. Make sure young children are supervised by an adult when using fireworks or sparklers,” Holt added.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department offered a timely reminder regarding pets on its Facebook page. Many pets and other animals are highly disturbed by the sound of fireworks.
“If and before you shoot off your fireworks this year, again, please be mindful of anyone close to you that has pets or animals. Let your neighbors know you are going to shoot off fireworks so they have a chance to put their pets and animals up,” the post said.
SFMO: CONSIDER THE RISKS
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office urges the public to consider risks to personal safety, property and finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps.
Consumer fireworks pose a hazard to Tennesseans’ health and safety, according to a SFMO news release.
Records show that 175 fires were started in 2021 by fireworks, “causing $1.23 million in direct property damage in Tennessee,” according to the release.
In addition to causing injuries, “fires or damage caused by fireworks in a Tennessee municipality that bans fireworks may not be covered by traditional homeowners or renters insurance policies, which puts the financial burden of making repairs solely on the shoulders of consumers,” the release said.
“During the fun and festivities of this year’s Fourth of July holiday, I remind Tennesseans to not risk starting a fire or injuring themselves thereby adding to the burdens of our hard-working emergency and medical personnel,” state Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said.
“Celebrate the holiday safely by thinking of others and not pursuing risky behavior that can lead to an injury or death,” Lawrence said.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance reminds the public that many insurance policies contain provisions disclaiming coverage for illegal acts committed by the insured. “However, consumers who experience property damage due to another person’s use of fireworks may be able to claim benefits under their homeowners or renters policy,” a TDCI news release said.
The TDCI urges Tennesseans to check with their local police or fire department to learn local laws governing fireworks.
Greene Countians have several options to enjoy public fireworks displays on Monday.
Fireworks are scheduled as part of the Town of Greeneville’s annual July 4 celebration.
The 10th annual American Downtown celebration will feature live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest and the fireworks display.
The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Monday behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
The Greeneville Flyboys baseball team will also host a fireworks display on July 4 at Pioneer Park on the Tusculum University campus following the conclusion of the Flyboys baseball game.
SAFETY TIPS
In addition to local laws, Tennessee has several state laws pertaining to fireworks. The State Fire Marshal’s Office offered the following safety tips:
- Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Never place any part of the body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Wear eye protection.
- Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Never throw or point fireworks at people or animals.
- Only light fireworks outdoors on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, dry leaves, and flammable materials.
- Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.
- Sparklers are not toys and cause hundreds of injuries every year. Sparklers burn hot, can reach temperatures as high as 1200° F, and stay hot after they’ve burned out. “You would never hand a matchbook or lighter to a child to wave or play with so, don’t give a sparkler to a child,” the release said.
A 2007 Tennessee law prevents children under age 16 from purchasing fireworks. Those who are 16 or 17 must present a photo ID to purchase fireworks.
State legislation passed in 2011 reclassified sky lanterns as “special fireworks exclusively for use by individuals with a professional license.” The general public cannot purchase or use sky lanterns. If a sky lantern is found in the possession of someone who does not have a professional license issued by the SFMO, the device can be confiscated and destroyed.
A law passed in 2015 prohibits flying a drone above an outdoor ticketed event with more than 100 people or in the vicinity of a fireworks display site, without the permission of the event operator.