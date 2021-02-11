Winter is far from over, and long-term forecasts into March call for more bouts of below-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee.
Cold weather, combined with more people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic using different methods to heat their homes, make fire safety awareness even more relevant during National Burn Awareness Week, observed this year through Saturday.
When temperatures drop, the risk of home fires and injuries increases dramatically. If temperatures drop below 32 degrees, Tennesseans are 40% more likely to have a home fire than if temperatures were above 32 degrees.
If temperatures drop below 15 degrees, structure fires are twice as likely to occur than when temperatures remain above 32 degrees, according to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The SFMO and Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems offer tips for the public during National Burn Awareness Week to prevent burn-related injuries and reduce the risk of home fires this winter.
“As more Tennesseans will be spending time indoors next week because of the extremely cold temperatures, I remind residents to focus on fire safety in order to prevent potentially dangerous home fires and painful burns,” state Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in a news release.
Weems echoed those sentiments. He said that during winter and the months people have remained at home during the coronavirus pandemic, fire calls to the Greeneville Fire Department have remained steady.
“Fortunately, there has not been a significant increase in fires during the pandemic. During Burn Awareness Week, we want to provide information on ways to help prevent burns from the most common causes of residential fires,” Weems said.
Firefighters often respond to calls about fires that originate in the kitchen.
Weems said if a grease fire starts in a pan while cooking, cover the pan with the lid “or other suitable covering, such as a cookie sheet.”
“Leave covered until the pan is cool. Never move the pot or carry it outside. The contents may splash, causing a severe burn,” Weems said. “Be sure to turn the stove eye off as soon as possible.”
Never use water to put out a kitchen fire, Weems added.
“Water will cause the oil to splatter and spread the fire. The steam can also cause burns as the water vaporizes,” he said.
If a fire is inside the oven or a microwave, “keep the door shut and turn it off. Keep the door closed until the oven is cool,” Weems said.
“If the fire gets out of control, get out of the house and stay out. Call 911, and do not go back inside the house for any reason,” he said.
SMOKING PRIME FIRE CAUSE
Smoking is the leading cause of burns, reported fires, and deaths involving home oxygen, Weems said.
“Homes with oxygen in use have oxygen saturated in clothing, furniture and air, making it easier for a fire to burn faster and hotter,” he said.
Weems advised that if medical oxygen is used, display “No Smoking” signs inside and outside the home.
“Store oxygen tanks upright in a stand or cart to prevent tipping. Stay 10 feet away from stoves, fireplaces, candles or anything that could cause a spark while using oxygen,” he said.
It’s also important to ensure there are working smoke alarms in bedrooms and on every level of a home, Weems said.
“Periods of cold weather generally result in an increase in the number of structure fires. Heaters placed too close to combustibles and improperly maintained wood stoves are primary causes of fires during this time,” he said.
Weems said that electric heaters should be plugged directly into an electrical outlet.
“Never plug an electric heater into an extension cord or power strip. Make sure combustible materials are kept at least 3 feet from any heat source, including electric heaters, wood stoves, and gas fireplaces,” Weems said.
Weems also recommends hiring a professional “to clean and inspect your chimney annually.”
“As the saying goes, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’” Weems said. “This is especially true for fire.”
He said that materials in modern homes burn faster and hotter than ever before, “which is why having a home escape plan, working smoke alarms, and practicing these fire safety tips is so vitally important.”
According to the SFMO, a contact burn is a type of burn most associated when skin touches something hot, such as a fireplace grate or pans from the oven. These burns can happen to individuals of any age, but children under 5 years old face a higher risk.
TO AVOID BURNS
To help raise awareness of the importance of avoiding burns, The SFMO offers tips to prevent cooking-related scalds and burns:
- To prevent spills due to the overturning of pots, pans and dishes containing hot food or liquids, use the back burner when possible and turn pot handles away from the stove’s front edge, or any edge where someone could bump into the pot handles. All appliance cords need to be kept coiled and away from counter edges.
- Use oven mitts or potholders when moving hot food from ovens, microwave ovens or stovetops. Never use wet oven mitts or potholders because they can cause scald burns. Replace old or worn-out oven mitts.
- Open heated food containers slowly, away from the face, to avoid steam burns.
- Prepackaged microwavable soups are a frequent cause of scald burn injuries, especially noodle soups, because they can easily tip over. Choose prepackaged soups with containers that have a wide base or, to avoid the possibility of a spill, pour the soup into a traditional bowl after heating.
- Microwaves can heat unevenly and create hot spots, so avoid using them to heat baby formula or milk.
- Young children are at high risk of being burned by hot food and liquids. Keep children away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of 3 feet around the stove or around any place where hot food or drink is being prepared or carried.
- Never hold a child while cooking, drinking a hot liquid or carrying hot foods or liquids.
STORING HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
Household items that have the potential to start fires or cause burns should be used and stored with care. The SFMO advises:
- Keep an eye on appliances such as irons, curling irons or hair dryers that can heat up quickly or stay warm after use. Unplug them after use.
- Cleaners, weed killers and pool chemicals can cause burns. Keep them locked away and out of reach.
- Place matches, gasoline and lighters in a safe place, out of the reach of children. Avoid novelty lighters or lighters that look like toys.
- Prevent electrical burns. Always turn off circuit breakers before making repairs to wiring, avoid using electrical appliances while showering or wet, use child safety plugs in all outlets and keep electrical cords out of the reach of children.
- Create a safety zone to keep children and pets away from heating devices such as wood stoves, fireplaces, portable heaters and furnaces.
PREVENT SCALDING
The SFMO offers tips to prevent tap-water scalding:
- Provide constant adult supervision of young children, along with anyone who might experience difficulty removing themselves from hot water on their own or people who might not recognize the danger associated with turning on hot water.
- Test the water at the faucet. It should be less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix bath water thoroughly and check the temperature by moving the elbow, wrist or hand with spread fingers through the water before allowing someone to get in. The water should feel warm, not hot, to the touch.
- Turn the faucet to the “Cold” position when not in use if the tub has a single faucet handle.
- When bathing young children, position them away from faucets to prevent them from being able to reach faucet knobs.