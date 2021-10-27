An oil heater apparently started a fire about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that gutted a mobile home at 190 Harrison Road.
Firefighters from Sunnyside, Camp Creek and Tusculum extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Owner Keven M. Williams told sheriff’s deputies that he was using an oil heater in his bedroom because it got cold in the overnight hours, a report said.
Williams left the single-wide trailer to get breakfast and told deputies that everything appeared normal. While he was gone, Williams received a call from a neighbor stating the trailer was on fire.
“When he arrived back at the house it was fully engulfed in flames,” the report said.
The heater is the suspected cause of the fire. There were no signs of suspicious activity on the property, the report said.
The first call to Greene County 911 Dispatch came in at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters returned to the fire scene about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday after the fire rekindled.
Tanker trucks from the fire departments set up portable water tanks using water drawn from a nearby creek to fight the fire.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, also on scene was Greene County-Greeneville EMS.