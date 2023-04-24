While the weather was cooler over the weekend, the campus of Tusculum University was hopping with activity as the Old Oak Festival returned.
Rain showers held off for the 26th edition of the annual festival, which was back for the second year in a row after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people poured onto Tusculum University's campus on Saturday and Sunday to get a taste of the festival, which included food vendors, craft vendors, entertainment and other activities.
According to Jim Wozniak, the director of communications and marketing for Tusculum University, more than 3,000 guests visited Tusculum’s campus over the weekend, which is an increase in attendance from the 2022 incarnation of the festival.
Over 70 vendors of food or crafts were at the event to peddle their wares, while musical guests shined on the stage in front of the Thomas J. Garland Library.
While vendors and music are enjoyed every year at the festival, this year more activities were added including a model train show, sword fighting demonstrations, axe throwing, outdoor painting and plays.
Tusculum University Junior Hughston Burnheimer put together and managed the model train exhibit. On Saturday, Burnheimer was modeling "the Southern" which was a passenger train that ran through Greeneville from Bristol to Knoxville.
Burnheimer had modeled buildings and trees around the train that ran around a table in a room in the university's library.
"Trains and rail played an important role in this area's history. This shows that history," Burnheimer said.
Burnheimer said he enjoyed model trains when he was younger, before getting back into the hobby after high school.
"It's always been something I've been interested in. It's been good to put this together here," Burnheimer said.
The festival also included the opportunity to meet local authors and view local art in the Garland Library.
A car show and kids' zone provided even more options for entertainment for those attending the festival.
Richard Miller was a vendor at the festival, selling hand-turned wooden pens that he had crafted.
"I love making these. I make all shapes and sizes and you can see that I like to make them unique and put some curved lines in them," Miller said. "This festival is such a good event to have and it's good for the university and the community."
Wozniak called the weekend "a success" that drew larger numbers of vendors and visitors than than 2022's edition of the festival.
"We had more than double the number of food vendors from 2022, the number of artisan vendors was up 25% and we had triple the number of entrants in the Old Oak Show & Shine Car Show. In addition, we were able to offer new activities, such as sword fighting, en plain painting and a train exhibition,' Wozniak said. "We are grateful to the community for joining us and thank our sponsors – Eastman Credit Union, Imerys and Premium Waters – as well as the City of Tusculum, the Tusculum Police Department and the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department for providing key support. Engaging with the community is a key component of our mission. We are thrilled to have people from the community join us on campus."
Planning for the yearly event is "a yearlong process" according to Wozniak, with planning picking up in January each year.
"Our Office of Institutional Advancement takes the lead on planning and organizing the festival, and a committee of faculty and staff members throughout the university work on the different components," Wozniak said.
The 2024 edition of the Old Oak Festival will be April 20-21, 2024 and planning has already begun.
"We have definitely started planning for the next Old Oak Festival," Wozniak said. "We look forward to seeing everyone on campus."