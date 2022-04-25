The Old Oak Festival was back at Tusculum University on Saturday and Sunday after a two-year absence.
The annual festival was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival featured various craft vendors, music, food and more on two sunny and warm Greene County spring days.
This was the 25th time the festival had been held.
According to Jim Wozniak, the director of communications and Marketing for Tusculum University, more than 2,000 guests visited Tusculum’s campus over the weekend. That number included more than 80 vendors and 11 bands and entertainers as well as multiple authors.
“Several hotels and restaurants expressed appreciation that we helped boost the local economy and brought people back to the area,” Wozniak said.
One of those vendors was Love’s Produce and Nursery, a family owned business that sells plants of all shapes and sizes.
“We are so happy that the festival is back,” Shanel Loveless, owner of Love’s Produce said. “It was canceled in 2020 and then we sort of knew it wouldn’t happen in 2021. We’re glad to see it happen this year.”
Loveless runs the business with her husband Preston.
According to Loveless, Love’s has been a regular vendor at the Old Oak Festival since the business opened.
“We have done the Old Oak Festival every year. This has been the best year yet,” Loveless said.
The trailer Loveless brought to the festival arrived full of plants, but by about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the trailer was completely empty. However, their tables were still garnered with plants for passersby to peruse for the last few hours of the festival.
“These plants we have on our tables are all we have left. We sold everything else. It has been great,” Loveless said.
For Wozniak, the entire event as a whole was a success.
“The Old Oak Festival was a tremendous success. We were excited to see so many community members, as well as our students, faculty and staff, participate in this treasured event and were thrilled to see them enjoy themselves. Our connections with the community are extremely important to us, and we are pleased when people come to campus for one of our many events,” Wozniak said.
Gabe Seaton was one the hundreds of people who attended the festival to listen to music and visit vendors.
“I have really enjoyed the music here. The bluegrass and gospel music is fantastic,” Seaton said.
The weekend was full of multiple musical performances, consisting of country, bluegrass and rock on Saturday, while Sunday consisted mainly of gospel and Christian music.
Above all, Seaton was happy to see the Greene County community gathering again as the pandemic subsides.
“It’s great to see friends out and about at this event. It’s good to see what our local community has to offer. I’m happy for things like this to be coming back,” Seaton said. “It’s good to see the community coming back together.”
Wozniak credited the success of the event to its appeal for all ages, and said that preparations for next year’s Old Oak Festival are already underway.
“In addition to the fantastic weather and the beauty and history of our campus, the excellent outcome to this year’s festival flows from having activities that appeal to people of all ages. This family friendly event has something everyone can enjoy – musicians, craftsmen, artisans, authors, art work and outstanding food,” Wozniak said. “We thank everyone for coming to the festival, and we have already started planning for the 2023 Old Oak, which will be held April 22 and April 23.”