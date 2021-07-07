Hot weather did not keep vendors and customers from The Olde Greene County Tennessee Farmers Exchange on Tuesday afternoon at Fox Park on the corner of East McKee and Main streets. Vendors showed off their vegetables and homemade goods to customers in the shade. Temperatures touched 90 degrees on Tuesday, one of the hottest days of the year so far. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s the rest of the week, but gardeners in the area should not worry as there will be a good chance of showers each day through the weekend to keep gardens from drying out. The Farmers Exchange is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer and fall. Vendor fees are $5 and benefit the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
