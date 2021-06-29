An online “Second Chance Resource Event for Justice-Involved Individuals” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The resource event is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
It is free and open to the public.
The resource fair will be held “to support those that have experienced justice involvement and had difficulty securing employment as a result,” according to the state agency.
It “will bring together resource providers and justice-involved individuals to assist in clearing up any roadblocks (individuals) may have in gaining employment.”