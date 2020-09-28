Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge is making a difference in reducing the supply of synthetic opioids in 10 high impact areas that includes the Eastern District of Tennessee.
The U.S. Department of Justice in July 2018 announced the launch of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, known as S.O.S.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee is currently prosecuting 74 S.O.S. defendants and 10 overdose deaths. Multiple cases have come out of a single investigation involving a drug trafficking organization responsible for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from Michigan to communities in the Eastern District of Tennessee, a news release from U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said.
A total of 29 defendants in Knox County have been indicted on various charges, including drug trafficking conspiracy, overdose death enhancements, money-laundering conspiracy, and firearms offenses.
Under Operation SOS, U.S. Attorneys in the 10 districts with some of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country each designated a county to focus on prosecuting “every readily available case” involving fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, and other synthetic opioids, regardless of the drug quantity.
Knox County was designated in the Eastern District of Tennessee. Greene County is also in the district, which encompasses 41 of the state’s 95 counties, spans 420 miles and serves more than 2.6 million people.
More than 5.5 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and 11 firearms were seized during the Knox County investigation.
Part of the S.O.S. program involves identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.
“The Justice Department’s commitment to fighting the opioids epidemic is stronger than ever, and we are using every tool in our arsenal to disrupt the supply of these drugs on our streets,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in the news release.
Operation SOS “has had a significant positive impact on the communities where it is being employed. The department will continue to build on these successes and work to stop the drug traffickers who so callously wreck lives.” Rosen said.
Overbey said the mortality rate for opioid-related deaths in Eastern District of Tennessee continues to increase.
“This epidemic destroys families and communities and shatters far too many lives. Law enforcement remains dedicated to disrupting the networks engaging in the trafficking of these synthetic drugs,” he said. “It requires collaboration and the promotion of effective prevention strategies to meet the challenges posed by illicit opioids. These cases serve as a reminder to those who seek to disrupt and harm our communities by perpetuating opioid abuse will be brought to justice.”
Since 2018, Operation SOS has resulted nationally in about 750 defendants being charged in federal court, with 384 defendants charged to date in fiscal year 2020.
“Most importantly, the districts participating in the program have seen a decline in opioid overdoses. From 2017 to 2019, most SOS counties reported a decline of 14% to 24%,” the release said.
One notable success was in the Western District of Pennsylvania, where the opioid overdose rate declined by nearly 45%.
The nine other participating districts in Operation S.O.S. include the Eastern District of California, Eastern District of Kentucky, District of Maine, District of New Hampshire, Northern District of Ohio, Southern District of Ohio, Western District of Pennsylvania, Northern District of West Virginia and Southern District of West Virginia.