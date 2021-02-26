Could a failure similar to the electrical grid collapse in Texas happen in Greene County?
Although such a situation could possibly happen here, there is not a high likelihood, according to Greeneville Light & Power System officials.
“While it could occur here with an extreme weather event, it is much less likely to happen here because of the differences between Texas and us,” Greeneville Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin told the Energy Authority board of directors during its meeting Monday.
Primary differences between the Texas system and Greeneville Light & Power lie within their structures and connectivity.
In the United States, there are three power grids — an eastern one, western one and Texas, Bowlin explained. Several years ago, officials in Texas decided that the state would operate its own power grid, not connected to any power generators or distributors outside its borders.
During the recent winter storm, the demand for electricity from customers exceeded the peak power generation capacity the Texas grid is built to supply, which was further complicated by natural gas systems, which provide most of the state’s electrical power, going offline due to the freezing weather conditions, he said.
Without the connection to power systems outside its borders, Texas did not have the option to purchase electricity from power generators in other states, he said.
Greeneville Light & Power purchases power from the Tennessee Valley Authority, which is integrated into the eastern power grid. The region served by TVA is only about half the size of Texas.
In an extreme weather event like the recent winter storm, if the demand exceeded TVA’s generating capacity, it would be able to purchase power from other power generators within the eastern power grid, reducing the likelihood of the widespread and lengthy outages Texas experienced, Bowlin said.
Another difference between Texas and the TVA is the amount of regulation under which they operate. While TVA is a regulated system, Texas operates in a deregulated structure that is guided purely by market forces of supply and demand, he explained.
“Texas has benefitted in many significant ways with its setup, particularly in the low prices for power for customers,” he said.
However, with a market structure that focuses on price, weatherization measures and system maintenance are not as much of a priority there and affect the reliability of power during severe weather, Bowlin said.
In Texas, measures to address freezing temperatures may not have seemed a good investment, but this is not the first time that winter weather has caused challenges in the state, he said, noting that a storm a few years ago did result in rolling blackouts.
The frigid temperatures in Texas caused gas lines to freeze that fed power generating facilities and also froze blades on windmills, Bowlin said.
Asked about the alternative energy source, he said it was not a primary source of power in Texas and the natural gas issues were the greatest problems there.
TVA is now allowing local power distributors within its network to generate up to 5% of the electricity they use, which provides an opportunity for exploring alternative energy resources. Greeneville Light & Power has contracted with Silicon Ranch to purchase solar energy through that agreement.
Bowlin said one of the reasons that he recommended the agreement was that TVA has guaranteed it will provide 100% of GLPS power needs in case something happens, such as a weather event, that results in the alternative energy source not producing the expected amount of power.
In Texas, the demand for power may cause a dramatic increase in costs for individual customers that would not be experienced by customers here, he said.
In the deregulated Texas system, customers can chose to pay wholesale prices for their power, which are generally less expensive during good weather but can spike when there is high demand. Some Texas residents have reported receiving power bills for thousands of dollars due to the winter storm.