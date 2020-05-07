The trial date in the Sullivan “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit filed in 2017 by Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general has been continued to Aug. 17.
Jury trials in courts statewide were put on hold until at least July 3 by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. The Aug. 17 trial date was set by Chancellor E.G. Moody as the next available date on his docket, according to court officials.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on May 18 in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Bristol.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017. District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics allegedly responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic across the state and specifically, the judicial districts cited in the civil action.
District attorneys general who filed the lawsuit include Dan E. Armstrong, of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County; 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
Plaintiffs are represented by Gerard Stranch, managing partner, Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, a Nashville law firm.
The suit demands judgment against the defendants for damages resulting from alleged breaches of statutory and common law. It seeks to award restitution to the plaintiffs, and requests an injunction to “stop the flood of opioids to the region,” a representative of the law firm said this week.
When first filed, producer defendants in the lawsuit included prescription opioid producers Purdue Pharma, L.P.; Purdue Pharma, Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Company; Mallinckrodt LLC; Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
In September 2019, Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed the lead of the 2017 Baby Doe action. Mallinckrodt and Endo remain active defendants, although Mallinckrodt has an agreement in principle to settle nationwide cases in the Ohio Multi-District Litigation. Stranch is a member of counsel for the negotiation class in the pending multi-district national prescription opioid litigation in Cleveland, Ohio.
Additional defendants included Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC, a Kingsport-based office suspected of serving as a pill mill, two convicted opioid dealers, and a doctor convicted of medical fraud, Abdelrahman Mohamed. Center Pointe Medical closed its doors in January 2018, and Mohamed surrendered his medical license in February 2018.
Staubus has characterized Sullivan County as “ground zero” in the opioid crises. Armstrong Wednesday reiterated the impact the opioid epidemic has had in Greene and the other three 3d Judicial District counties. He said that plaintiffs are ready to proceed with the case.
“Because of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s order suspending all jury trials in the state until July 3, Chancellor Moody reset the opioid trial until August 17,” Armstrong said. “I am pleased that the judge saw fit to docket the case as soon as possible. We are ready to try the case and look forward to doing so.”
The central claim of the Sullivan Baby Doe case is that if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion, it can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for its actions.
Defendants’ own records show that they actively incentivized their sales forces to cultivate orders from Tennessee-based physicians and knowingly shipped massive amounts of opioids into areas with rural populations, all the while doing very little to flag suspicious prescribers and distributors, according to the lawsuit.
Discovery-related matters were addressed Tuesday in a sharply worded order by Moody directed at Endo Pharmaceuticals, one of the remaining defendants in the case.
Endo has allegedly dragged its feet in producing evidentiary documents requested by Stranch.
Endo and its lawyers were found by Moody in contempt of court “for failure to do a reasonable search and to produce responsive documents” to address discovery requests by the plaintiffs, Moody wrote.
“The court is even more concerned with the untrue statements made by the Endo defendants’ attorneys than their failure to do a reasonable search. The untrue statements are also well documented in the (plaintiffs’ brief filed in the matter),” Moody wrote in the order.
Moody ordered Endo to perform searches and provide relevant documents that include prescriber files, Mohammed’s files and other materials repeatedly requested by the plaintiffs.
Endo must provide documents and other appropriate responses within 30 days.
“I am disappointed that Endo has chosen to obstruct and not cooperate with the discovery process and I know the court is frustrated too, as evidenced by the court’s finding of contempt,” Armstrong said.
Sullivan County has the highest rate of opioid addiction in East Tennessee. Other surrounding counties, including Greene, have among the highest addiction rates in the state, according to figures obtained by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
The lawsuit was filed “to preserve the lives of those in our community, along with the economic well-being and future of our region,” according to the law office website.
District attorneys general involved in the lawsuit “have chosen to push back on what they view as predatory practices by opioid producers and distributors.”
“These practices have resulted in addiction and overdose issues that are particularly severe in Northeast Tennessee, to the point that one pharmaceutical producer classified Tennessee as an ‘outlier’ in its data,” according to plaintiffs.
The trial in the complex case may last up to six weeks, court officials said.
For more information about the lawsuit, go to www.sullivanbabydoe.com. Case developments can be monitored on on Twitter at @sullivanbabydoe and @BSJlawyers.