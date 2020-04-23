A May trial date in the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit filed in 2017 by Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general remains in place following a status hearing before 2nd Judicial District Chancellor E.G. Moody.
A trial date of May 18 was set last year by Moody. The trial will be held in Bristol.
It remains to be seen if the state Supreme Court will extend an order in place related to the coronavirus pandemic suspending in-person state and local court proceedings through April 30. Some exceptions are allowed and the Supreme Court encouraged judges to minimize in-person contact by conducting business using teleconferencing, email, and video conferencing.
“The trial is still scheduled to go forward in May. Judge Moody stated that if the Supreme Court order is extended into May, it could cause the trial to be moved, but he wants to keep the trial date if at all possible,” 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Wednesday.
The discovery process continues. The civil trial could last more than a month, court officials said.
Armstrong, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and and the late Tony Clark of the 1st Judicial District, whose jurisdictions encompass of Northeast Tennessee, were the first in the state to file lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies and other defendants. District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin continues to pursue the case in the 1st Judicial District.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017.
District attorneys general in 15 other Tennessee judicial districts have since filed similar legal actions. Local governments, the state of Tennessee and municipalities across the U.S. have also filed lawsuits in the legal battle to recover damages to be used in treatment and recovery programs and to pay medical expenses caused by opioid addiction.
Original defendants included prescription opioid producers Purdue Pharma, L.P.; Purdue Pharma, Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Company; Mallinckrodt LLC; Endo Pharmaceutal, Inc.; and Endo Health Solutions, Inc.
Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in September 2019 as part of an attempt to settle thousands of other lawsuits filed by states and municipalities. Efforts to recover funds from Purdue Pharma continue in bankruptcy court.
Mallinckrodt, Endo Pharmaceutal and Endo Health Solutions remain active defendants in the lawsuit.
The 2017 lawsuit alleges the opioid manufacturers named, the now-closed Center Pointe Medical Clinic in Kingsport and two private individuals convicted of pill sales all contributed to the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of those living in the three judicial districts, including Greene, Hancock, Hamblin, Hawkins, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
The June 2017 lawsuit was filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport on behalf of those it claims are victimized by “fraudulent market campaigns” that convince doctors that drugs like OxyContin are not highly addictive and a safe means of reducing pain. Staubus said the epidemic is so severe in Northeast Tennessee he labeled Sullivan and surrounding counties as “ground zero” in the fight to stem the opioid addiction crises.
Earlier in April at a motion hearing, Moody declared void subpoenas served to local county and city government officials by defense lawyers.
The subpoenas were issued as part of a motion filed by lawyers representing Purdue Pharma and the other manufacturers in response to the lawsuit. They sought medical records, email addresses and other discovery information the defense may have used to infer local municipalities contributed to the opioid epidemic.
Subpoenas were sent to government officials in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts, including those in Greene County.
Moody ruled requests for discovery must go through the Nashville law firm representing the district attorneys general, Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
The discovery process leading up to trial continues, court officials said.
The central claim of the Sullivan Baby Doe case “is that if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion, they can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for their actions,” according to the law firm.
The lawsuit is being aggressively pursued “to preserve the lives of those in our community, along with the economic well-being and future of our region,” a statement said.
Armstrong, Staubus and Baldwin “have chosen to push back on what they view as predatory practices by opioid producers and distributors,” it said.