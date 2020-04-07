In Greeneville and Greene County, only one dedicated homeless shelter exists. Supported by individual and group community generosity and volunteerism, Opportunity House relies as well on help from The United Way to make sure those who find themselves in need of shelter and help can find it.
Anyone potentially can become homeless, even local residents who have always been self-sufficient in providing their own shelter and support. And there is a particularly poignant aspect in the situations of those who travel through our community and find themselves unexpectedly stranded.
Without Opportunity House, such individuals and families would be in an even more difficult circumstance, as would locals who lose their homes to fires, storms or other disasters.
As it is, thanks to local caring people who support The United Way just as UW in turn supports the Opportunity House ministry, stranded or shelter-deprived individuals have access to “food, shelter, travel assistance, addiction programs, life skills training, and clothing,” Opportunity House leaders say.
Documentation provided to The United Way by Opportunity House states further: “In addition, we work with our clients to gain employment and housing. The agency offers emergency shelter as needed. During inclement weather we are activated as a warming shelter … We are dispatched to all dwelling structure fires and contact Red Cross for the families, or provide shelter at the facility.”
Executive Director Danny Ricker is a chaplain with THP, 911, EMS, EMA, the Greeneville Police Department, and city and county fire departments. His contact with these important agencies helps keep Opportunity House aware of relevant needs as they arise across Greene County.
The Opportunity House strives to be “as self-sufficient as possible. We rely on community donations to our thrift store, and contributions from individuals, foundations, trusts, charitable organizations and others to help fund our operation,” the ministry has told United Way.
Opportunity House looks beyond short-term problem situations to find any deeper root issues that may be facing people the ministry serves.
The program strives “to make sure our ministry is able to maintain and expand our services to help clients to learn to break the cycle of poor choices and equip them with the capability to make positive changes in their life,” Opportunity House materials explain.
Opportunity House has told The United Way: “One of the biggest challenges we see is the increasing number of individuals suffering from some form of mental illness ... It is a tremendous challenge to get them the help they need.
“We continue to see a large number of clients who are dealing with drug-related problems. We feel that accountability and responsibility for the choices they make are a key issue in dealing with homelessness, so we have incorporated more accountability classes at the shelter and, we remain focused on developing even more educational and cycle-breaking programs.”
Ricker employs a hands-on approach. He responds to all structure fires with inhabitants, and as a chaplain with first responders, during a recent period responded to 38 fire calls, 13 fatalities, and eight debriefings. He also sits on the board of directors for C.H.I.P.S.
Spiritual decisions are common in the Opportunity House experience. In one recent year alone, 13 individuals made declarations of Christian faith through the influence of Opportunity House ministries, Ricker told United Way. “Our long-term outcomes for clients include, a job, permanent housing, better life skills, and hopefully a better relationship with Jesus.”
In its application for United Way support, Opportunity House provided a succinct summary statement of what it is about, and why local caring people should support it through supporting The United Way.
“Our ministry helps keep individuals off the streets. We work to offer these individuals a chance to improve themselves and to become more self sufficient. We provide emergency shelter and personal items for those that may have been victims of natural disasters. We hope that we have established The Opportunity House as a reliable servant to our community.”
If Opportunity House should cease to exist, the loss would be noticeable, its leaders say.
Such a loss “would have a major impact on our community because we are the only homeless shelter in Greene County. It would also have an effect on individuals and families that we have been able to help through our thrift store and community outreach.”