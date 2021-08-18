The Orebank Volunteer Fire Department recently put a donated fire engine into service. The new fire engine, identified as Orebank 2401, upgrades the department’s equipment and response to fight fires.
The new engine, a donation from Mahwah, New Jersey, is a 2001 American Lafrance fire engine with a 750-gallon water tank and a 2,000-gallon-per-minute pump. It also has a 100-gallon foam tank that can supply foam to help cool a fire and prevent oxygen from reaching the fire.
The fire engine became available after the Mahwah department upgraded its equipment. The donation happened due to a series of requests and communications made by Orebank department member Garry Morrison. After all the calls, it came down to one letter.
“We had to write a letter requesting the donation, and here it sits,” Morrison said.
The department spent $1,000 to transport the fire engine and $8,000 to service and test the pump and make other minor repairs. Chief David Peters said the $9,000 came from donations from residents inside the Orebank fire district.
Orebank 2401 is the second engine donated to the Orebank department. The first donation, Orebank 2402, was a 1987 Sutphen fire engine with a multidepartmental history in New York State. It first served in Suffern before transferring to Mt. Morris and finally Birdsall. Morrison was also involved in the donation as Mt. Morris was his home department when he lived in New York.
The 2402 fire engine remains with the Orebank department and will continue its service as a backup engine.