People who oversee the local Meals on Wheels program say they have a dire need more volunteers if senior citizens are going to receive the hot, nutritious meals they aim to provide.
“Our Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteer delivery drivers,” Stephanie Walker, director of nutrition services for First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, told The Greeneville Sun.
Meals on Wheels, operated locally by First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, provides meals Monday-Friday to more than 60 homebound senior citizens in the Greeneville city limits, and needs 25 volunteers each week to make sure those meals are delivered.
Right now, the agency has only six volunteers in this area.
“Many of our meal recipients are currently receiving a frozen meal because we do not have the help to give them a daily hot fresh meal,” Walker said.
The program operates out of the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, 203 N. College St.
“Out of the Roby Center we have five routes,” Nutrition Site Supervisor Leslie Wright said. “Because we are limited on volunteers, some of those routes are getting a hot meal on Monday, for example, and frozen meals for the rest of the week.”
Wright said in addition to volunteers, she delivers meals, “but I can’t do all the routes. We would like to get them all back to hot meals because that’s what we do.”
Wright, who supervises 16 sites in the region including the Roby Center, said volunteer numbers have dwindled due to the pandemic and dropped further recently for other unrelated reasons, such as injuries.
“A lot of our volunteers are older, so they’re very cautious, of course,” Wright said.
To operate safely during the pandemic, Meals on Wheels has adopted a safety protocol requiring mask use and no-contact delivery. Disposable gloves, masks and hand sanitizer are provided if needed.
“The meals are bagged, and the protocol is to knock on the door, hang the bag on the door and then step back more than six feet from the door,” Wright said. “We’re also requiring all volunteers to wear a mask.”
Meals on Wheels is about more than nutrition, Wright said, so “no-contact” delivery does not mean that volunteers should not interact with the people they deliver meals to.
“We need to make contact because it is also a wellness check, and some of those people don’t have anybody but us that they see every day,” Wright said.
Walker, the nutrition resources director for First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, also emphasized the importance of the social aspect of the program.
“We think the volunteer visit is equally as important as the nutritious meal,” Walker stated. “The volunteers make a connection with the people on their routes. They learn their habits and are often the only other person our meal recipient sees for the day.”
Walker said volunteering to drive for Meals on Wheels is an ideal opportunity for “anyone with a volunteer spirit” who is interested in helping out in the community, including college students who need volunteer hours.
“We encourage church groups to take a route,” Walker said. “We have a group of friends who deliver once a month together. College students can get their volunteer credits by delivering meals.”
Scheduling can be flexible.
“If they have time and want to take one route all week, we would love it, but we can work with anybody as far as what days they’re available or what routes they can do,” Wright said.
Meals are picked up at the Roby Center between 10 and 11 a.m., and each route takes roughly an hour to complete.
A background check is required for volunteers, and the Human Resources Agency provides an orientation on the program for volunteers.
“It’s a great program,” Wright said. “I love what we do.”
For more information or to volunteer, call Wright at 423-491-0304 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. More information about Meals on Wheels is also available at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org. For more information about First Tennessee Human Resources Agency, visit www.fthra.org.