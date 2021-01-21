The Town of Greeneville on Wednesday announced the hiring of Cathy Osborne to fill a new position of assistant to the city administrator.
Osborne will join Town Hall staff on March 1, following a transition period from her current job as director of the Greene County Health Department, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
“Cathy has led a critically important effort the last several months guiding Greene County through a pandemic and vaccination process,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “While we are excited to have Cathy start making an impact with the Town of Greeneville immediately, it is also important to provide a long enough transition to keep the vital task of COVID vaccinations moving forward at the Greene County Health Department.”
As assistant to the city administrator, Osborne will work closely with the town’s Finance Department and all department heads on special projects and programs that involve grant funding.
Her responsibilities will include overseeing the town’s grant administration process and implementing its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) program.
Osborne has worked as director of the Greene County Health Department since September 2019.
Prior to her tenure with the Health Department, Osborne was director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, where she worked for 15 years.
Osborne is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. She holds a bachelor of science degree in human services management with a concentration in nonprofit administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She also holds a master’s degree in public health and a master’s certificate in health care management, both from East Tennessee State University.
A graduate of the Town of Greeneville’s Citizens Academy, Osborne was a recipient of the 40 Under Forty award from The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia.
She serves on the boards of the Greene County Health Council and Keep Greene Beautiful and is a member of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition. She also has served as a board member of the Youth Builders of Greeneville and a member of the Greeneville-Greene County Inter-Agency Council.