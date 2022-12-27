Ottway Road House Destroyed By Fire Dec 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fire early Christmas Eve destroyed a house at 1195 Ottway Road, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report.The fire was called in about 3:15 a.m. Saturday by a passerby.“By the time he was passing the residence it was already up in flames,” the report said.No injuries were reported.The owner, Tommy C. Gass, was out of town. When contacted by deputies, he told them that no one should have been in the house.The house is valued at $87,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janetha Gregory Tommy C. Gass Building Industry Passerby Christmas Eve Residence Fire Injury Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Donations Sought For Shaw Family Who 'Lost Everything' In Fire Greeneville Light & Power Rolling Blackout Schedule Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle Behind Church West Greene Cheerleaders Perform In Pearl Harbor Parade Greene County Affected By More Blackouts Saturday Morning