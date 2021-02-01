Our 2021 February Calendar Girl

The February 2021 Calendar Girl for The Greeneville Sun is Tayli Carolyn Rader, daughter of Josh and Kristi Rader. She is a student at West Greene High School. Days of special interest in February include Groundhog Day on the 2nd, Super Bowl on Feb. 7, National Wear Red Day on Feb. 5, Valentine’s Day on the 14th, Presidents Day on the 15th and Ash Wednesday on February 27. The violet and primrose are the flowers of the month. The amethyst is the February birthstone. Sponsored by Consumer Credit Union.